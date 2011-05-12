Finley tweets surgically repaired knee 'feels brand new'

Jermichael Finley was carted off the field during a game last October and never played another down, only making headlines when he tweeted his displeasure with being left out of Green Bay's Super Bowl team photo in February.
Finley took his message back to Twitter on Thursday, this time to provide an update on the status of his surgically-repaired right knee. If the tight end is to be believed, expect him to return to the level that made him a rising star in 2009.
"I just thought to myself that its May & this knee feels brand new already," Finley tweeted. "... This what my Pack Fans been waiting 4 huh."
Finley emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers' most dangerous weapons in 2009, finishing with 55 catches for 676 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.
He injured the knee in a loss to the Redskins in Week 5. Initially, it was believed he would return later in the season, but surgery revealed a more complete tear of the meniscus. He ended his season with 21 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown.
Donald Lee and Andrew Quarless took most of the snaps in Finley's absence, combining for 32 catches for 311 yards and four touchdowns.