Film links Pats' first Super Bowl win, Gen. Custer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New England Patriots' Super Bowl lore dates back well beyond the team's first championship a decade ago on Adam Vinatieri's clutch kick with seconds to go.
A New Hampshire attorney with a passion for filmmaking takes it back to 1876 and the Battle of Little Bighorn.
Alfred Catalfo has made a 15-minute film, "Bighorn," that ties the Patriots' 2002 win to Gen. George Armstrong Custer's decision not to bring his band along on what became his last stand. Band leader Felix Vinatieri was Adam Vinatieri's great-great-grandfather.
Catalfo says he is enthralled with the true story of Felix Vinatieri and Custer's decision to leave him behind.
Catalfo says it shows how tenuous life is, and how one decision can resound generations later.