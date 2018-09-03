Fifty-three NFL things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LIII

The 2018 season has quite a bit to live up to, though. It will end with the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest upsets in sports history -- and the game that, more than any other, launched the NFL into the popular consciousness. Super Bowl III remains the Jets' only championship, and Joe Namath one of American sports' most iconic figures. While guarantees now litter the sporting landscape, no one can quite match Namath's brio combined with his most important gift: the ability to deliver the goods. It seems fitting, though, that Gang Green is imagining a return to glory this season, with Namath's latest heir, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, just one of 53 things to watch in the NFL on the way to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.