Fifth-year option tracker for 2016 first-round picks

The May 3 deadline is approaching for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2016 first-round picks, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
The Miami Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option on starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil's rookie deal on April 18. Tunsil has started 44 games for the Fins since they drafted him 13th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Since New Year's Eve, teams have been afforded the opportunity to extend rookie deals of any player selected in the 2016 draft and to exercise the fifth-year options for their first-round selections from that draft. The window to exercise said option closes on May 3, one week after the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Below are the 31 first-round picks from the 2016 draft and their fifth-year option statuses (New England's first-round pick was forfeited as a result of Deflategate):
1. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams:Picked up. The Rams announced April 23 that they picked up Goff's option.
2. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles:Picked up. The Eagles announced that they picked up Wentz's option on April 29th.
3. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers:Picked up. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option on April 23, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
5. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars:Picked up. The Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option on April 25.
6. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens: Picked up. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option on April 23, sources told Rapoport.
7. DeForest Buckner, DE, San Francisco 49ers:Picked up. The Niners picked up his fifth-year option on April 24, the team announced.
8. Jack Conklin, OT, Tennessee Titans:Not picked up. The Titans will not exercise the fifth-year option on Conklin, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
9. Leonard Floyd, LB, Chicago Bears:Picked up. The Bears are picking up Floyd's option, Garafolo reports.
10. Eli Apple, CB, New York Giants: Not picked up. New York traded Apple to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 23. Garafolo reports the Saints will not pick up Apple's option.
11. Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Picked up. The Bucs picked up Hargreaves' fifth-year option on April 24, the team announced.
12. Sheldon Rankins, DT, New Orleans Saints:Picked up. The Saints picked up his fifth-year option on April 24, sources told Rapoport.
13. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami Dolphins:Picked up. Miami picked up his fifth-year option on April 18, the team announced. Tunsil will earn approximately $12.5 million in 2019, per Spotrac.
14. Karl Joseph, S, Oakland Raiders:*Not picked up. *The Raiders are not expected to exercise Joseph's fifth-year option, Rapoport reported on May 2.
15. Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns: Cleveland traded Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in August. The wideout has since spent time with the Bills, Pats and Giants. Coleman was assigned a one-year tender by New York in March.
16. Taylor Decker, OT, Detroit Lions:Picked up. The Lions announced that they have exercised the fifth-year option on Decker's contract on April 29th.
17. Keanu Neal, S, Atlanta Falcons:Picked up. The Falcons exercised Neal's fifth-year option on April 24, the team announced.
18. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts:GM Chris Ballard said on April 27 the Colts will exercise the fifth-year option on Kelly.
19. Shaq Lawson, DE, Buffalo Bills:Not picked up. The Bills have decided to not pick up his fifth-year option, Garafolo reported.
20. Darron Lee, LB, New York Jets: Not picked up. The Jets decline to exercise the fifth-year option on Lee, Garafolo reports.
21. Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans:Picked up. The Texans exercised Fuller's fifth-year option, per Garafolo.
22. Josh Doctson, WR, Washington Redskins:Not picked up. The Redskins will not pick up his fifth-year option, Garafolo reported.
23. Laquon Treadwell, WR, Minnesota Vikings:Not picked up. Minnesota declined to pick up Treadwell's fifth-year option, the team announced.
24. William Jackson, CB, Cincinnati Bengals:Picked up. Cincinnati picked up his fifth-year option on April 24, the team announced.
25. Artie Burns, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers:Not picked up. The Steelers will not exercise the option on Burns, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
26. Paxton Lynch, QB, Denver Broncos:Released by Denver in September. Signed a reserve/future contract with the Seattle Seahawks in January.
27. Kenny Clark, DT, Green Bay Packers:*Picked up. *Garafolo reports the Packers picked up Clark's option.
28. Joshua Garnett, G, San Francisco 49ers:Not picked up. The Niners will not pick up Garnett's option, Pelissero reports.
29. Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Arizona Cardinals:Not picked up The Cardinals will not pick up Nkemdiche's option, Pelissero reports.
30. Vernon Butler, DT, Carolina Panthers:Not picked up. The Panthers will not exercise the fifth-year option on Butler, the team announced.
31. Germain Ifedi, OT Seattle Seahawks:Not picked up. The Seahawks will not exercise the fifth-year option, per Garafolo.
*Fifth-year salaries are determined by draft position. The first 10 picks earn pay equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. The remainder of the first round is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position. Per the CBA, a player's position is determined by where he took the most snaps during his third league year.