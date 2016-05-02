Around the NFL

Fifth-year option tracker for 2013 first-round picks

Published: May 02, 2016 at 05:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Our annual fifth-year option tracker is live! Feel the excitement, internet.

The rookie wage scale, created in 2011, requires all first-year players to sign four-year deals. Teams then have the option to exercise a fifth-year option for all first-round picks. The fifth year (2017 for those taken in the 2013 draft) is guaranteed for injury when employed.

The fifth-year salary varies depending on how high the player was drafted. The top 10 selections receive a salary equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. For the remainder of the first round, the wage is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position.

Some decisions are easy, like the Texans picking up DeAndre Hopkins or the Bills not picking up disappointing EJ Manuel. Others are a toss up.

The 2013 draft class was one of the worst in memory, especially in the top 10, where Ziggy Ansah was the only true no-brainer pickup.

Let's dive in to the entire class:

No. 1 pick Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs announced they picked up the offensive tackle's fifth-year. Normally the No. 1 pick is a no-brainer, but the Chiefs took their time deciding to use the $11.9 million option on the underperforming blocker.

No. 2 pick Luke Joeckel, Jacksonville Jaguars: Another disappointing pass protector. The Jags brought in Joeckel's replacement in Kelvin Beachum this offseason and has declined their fifth-year option.

No. 3 pick Dion Jordan, Miami Dolphins: Jordan remains suspended after multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy. His contract tolls, making him ineligible for the fifth-year option.

No. 4 pick Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles: No need for a fifth-year option on the offensive lineman. Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman already inked Johnson to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2021.

No. 5 pick Ezekiel Ansah, Detroit Lions: The Lions exercised the fifth-year on the pass rusher on Monday. It was a no-brainer for Detroit. With the going rate for edge-rushers on the rise, keeping Ziggy for $12.7 million in 2017 is a smart move.

No. 6 pick Barkevious Mingo, Cleveland Browns: The Browns are not picking up the fifth-year option for Mingo, sources told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. He needs to have a big year with the new regime.

No. 7 pick Jonathan Cooper, Arizona Cardinals: The Cards traded Cooper to New England, but the Patriots are declining the fifth-year option on Cooper, Rapoport reported.

No. 8 pick Tavon Austin, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have picked up the fifth-year option for him, Rapoport reported.

No. 9 pick Dee Milliner, New York Jets: Rapoport reported the Jets aren't expected to pick up the tab on the underperforming corner who has played just 21 career games in three years.

No. 10 pick Chance Warmack, Tennessee Titans: The Titans have decided to decline the fifth-year option. 

No. 11 pick D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers: The Chargers picked up the fifth year for Fluker. There are some concerns after an injury-riddled 2015, but given their line troubles an extra year with the guard seems like an obvious choice.

No. 12 pick D.J. Hayden, Oakland Raiders: Unlikely to be picked up after Oakland beefed up the secondary this offseason. It's been reported that Hayden might not even make the Raiders' final roster.

No. 13 pick Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets: The Jets picked up the $8 million tab on Richardson. That's a steal.

No. 14 pick Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers: Dave Gettleman will keep his first-round hog molly an extra year while he works on an extension for Kawann Short.

No. 15 pick Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints: The Saints will take another year of the hard-hitting safety.

No. 16 pick EJ Manuel, Buffalo Bills: The Bills won't pick up the extra year of the disappointing passer, Rapoport reported. That was a big whiff for Doug Whaley.

No. 17 pick Jarvis Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers: Jones hasn't performed up to standards with just five career sacks, and the team has declined to pick up its option on him, according to multiple reports.

No. 18 pick Eric Reid, San Francisco 49ers: The Niners picked up Reid's option for $5.7 million.

No. 19 pick Justin Pugh, New York Giants: Big Blue snapped up the option. Pugh has been much better at guard than tackle.

No. 20 pick Kyle Long, Chicago Bears: Where Long plays along the line has been a long-term discussion in Chicago -- he's moving back to guard. Keeping their best blocker in the Windy City an extra year likely took zero thought.

No. 21 pick Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals weren't going to let the touchdown-machine reach free agency any earlier than they have to. Injury is a risk with Eifert, but at $4.8 million he's worth that chance.

No. 22 pick Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons: Perfect fit for Dan Quinn's defense. At $8 million in 2017, Trufant will be a bargain the next two years.

No. 23 pick Sharrif Floyd, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikes' grabbed the fifth year on Floyd for $6.8 million, the team announced.

No. 24 pick Bjoern Werner, Indianapolis Colts: Indy waived their first-round mistake this offseason.

No. 25 pick Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings: Minnesota will keep its best corner around another year at a bargain rate, the team announced.

No. 26 pick Datone Jones, Green Bay Packers: Ted Thompson didn't exercise Nick Perry's option last year, will he do the same with Jones?

No. 27 pick DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans:Duh.

No. 28 pick Sylvester Williams, Denver Broncos: The Broncos will not pick up Williams' $6.757 million option for next season. The nose tackle has 47 tackles and five sacks in three seasons.

No. 29 pick Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings: After a promising start to his career, Patterson has bottomed out and became an afterthought in Norv Turner's offense. The Vikes have decided not to pick up his fifth-year option, Rapoport reported.

No. 30 pick Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have picked up the fifth-year option for him, Rapoport reported.

No. 31 pick Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys: A no-brainer move for Dallas picking up the option.

No. 32 pick Matt Elam, Baltimore Ravens: It's only fitting that this first round ends with another disappointing prospect that won't get an extra year picked up. The Ravens decided to decline the fifth-year option, sources informed of the situation told Rapoport.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on new contract extension: 'It means a lot to me. But, a lot more to do'

After signing a five-year, $275 deal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says "it means a lot to" him to stay with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. 
news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen (ankle) expected to play vs. Falcons; Brian Burns to travel with team

Carolina Panthers WR ﻿Adam Thielen (ankle; questionable)﻿ is expected to play on Sunday versus the Falcons while star pass rusher Brian Burns is also travelling with the team amid his contract dispute, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.
news

Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

The Colts downgraded running back Zack Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Indianapolis then promoted RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after.
news

Myles Garrett on Ja'Marr Chase calling Browns 'elves': 'He didn't have to go there'

The Browns and Bengals don't need any extra motivation ahead of their battle for Ohio to open the season, but Myles Garrett and Ja'Marr Chase are providing some anyway. 
news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Commanders defensive end Chase Young, originally listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, has been downgraded to out against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back from a neck stinger.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.