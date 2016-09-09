Around the NFL

Fifteen things to know about the Week 1 injury report

Published: Sep 09, 2016 at 06:48 AM

Kevin White's NFL debut might have to wait another game.

The second-year Bears wideout -- who missed his entire rookie season -- was officially deemed questionable to play against the Texans on Chicago's injury report Friday.

White was out all of 2015 with a stress fracture after being made the No. 7 overall pick in last year's draft. White first popped up on the Bears' injury report on Thursday.

The Bears and Jay Cutler would be better equipped for offensive success with White on the field. His NFL-desired frame would make him a nice target for Cutler and a nice second option behind Alshon Jeffery. The Bears might have to wait just a little bit longer to see him on the field.

Joining White as questionable for Sunday is Kyle Long, who has a shoulder injury. Long just signed a $40 million extension over the weekend and is an integral part of the Bears' offense.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Friday:

  1. Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (knee) is doubtful and "probably not going to play," coach Andy Reid said.
  1. The Patriots announced that tight end Rob Gronkowski and offensive linemen Jonathan Cooper and Nate Solder all will not play against the Cardinals. Linebacker Shea McClellin and wideout Chris Hogan are all questionable for New England.
  1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was a full participant in practice Friday and is going to play Sunday.
  1. Redskins running back Matt Jones was a full participant. Wide receiver Josh Doctson was limited again in practice with his Achilles injury.
  1. Jerick McKinnon was limited during the week of practice for the Vikings and is questionable to play Sunday against the Titans. Adrian Peterson's backup was dealing with a foot injury during the week but coach Mike Zimmer said he should be okay to play. Wideout Charles Johnson (quad) is also questionable after being limited all week.
  1. Steelers wideout Markus Wheaton didn't practice because of a shoulder injury.
  1. J.J. Watt (back) and Derek Newton (hamstring) are both looking ready to go after practicing all week. The Texans face the Bears on Sunday.
  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (foot) is officially ruled out. He isn't expected back until at least Week 4. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard is doubtful for Cincy.
  1. Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) and cornerback Jerraud Powers (ankle) are both ruled out for Sunday. Tight ends Dennis Pitta (finger) and Maxx Williams (knee) are both doubtful, along with cornerback Shareece Wright (foot).
  1. Jets linebacker David Harris (shoulder) is questionable and rookie linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) is doubtful for Sunday against the Bengals.
  1. Saints linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (quad) was ruled out for Sunday against the Raiders. Terron Armstead is questionable with knee and quad issues.
  1. Packers receiver Jeff Janis practice fully but is still listed as questionable.
  1. Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirmed that center Mike Pouncey (hip) will miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
  1. Jimmy Graham (knee) is listed as questionable to play against the Dolphins, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that the tight end is expected to play.
