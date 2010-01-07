Fewell interviews with Giants for defensive coordinator opening

Former Buffalo Bills interim coach Perry Fewell has met with the New York Giants about their vacant defensive coordinator job.
Fewell said Wednesday that he would meet with the Giants on Thursday. The Record of Bergen County confirmed that the meeting took place.
Fewell, who was the Bills' defensive coordinator until Dick Jauron was fired, didn't return a text message and two telephone calls left by The Associated Press seeking comment.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reported that Fewell is the premier candidate to take over the vacant defensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears, according to a league source.
Another candidate for the position appears to be former Cleveland Browns coach Romeo Crennel. While Crennel is expected to meet with the Giants about the defensive coordinator vacancy, The Star-Ledger reported the two sides have already spoken.
The Associated Press contributed to this report