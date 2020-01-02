FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Congratulations to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry for winning the 2019 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year. In honor of their achievement, FedEx donated $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares. This donation is part of FedEx Cares 50 by 50, which aims to positively impact 50 million people around the world by 2023, the 50th anniversary of FedEx.