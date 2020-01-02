FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Published: Jan 02, 2020 at 06:58 AM

Congratulations to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry for winning the 2019 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year. In honor of their achievement, FedEx donated $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares. This donation is part of FedEx Cares 50 by 50, which aims to positively impact 50 million people around the world by 2023, the 50th anniversary of FedEx.

We look forward to our 18th season of the FedEx Air & Ground Awards which recognizes the NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. The program will resume in September 2020 with the start of the NFL season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

news

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE