FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Each week, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO on behalf of the NFL award winners through FedEx Cares. The $4,000 donation will support the USO Pathfinder program, which provides resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses in their transition back to civilian life. FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners - announced each year during Super Bowl Week at NFL Honors - will receive a $20,000 donation in their name to the USO.