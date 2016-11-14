FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 03:46 PM

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
Fast and reliable air and ground players can be game-changers on the field. With fast and reliable shipping, FedEx Ground is a game-changer off the field. Cast your vote now for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. When the winners are announced, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger completed 37 of 46 passes for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 125.4 passer rating against the Dallas Cowboys.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 25 of 37 passes for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 124.6 passer rating in a 31-24 win over the New England Patriots.

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Mariota completed 19 of 26 passes for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 149.8 passer rating in a 47-25 win over the Green Bay Packers.

FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott rushed for 114 yards on 21 carries and 2 touchdowns in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia Eagles

Mathews rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries (5.7 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in a 24-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

Murray rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries (7.2 avg.) and a touchdown in a 47-25 win over the Green Bay Packers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.