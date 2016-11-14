FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Vote for the NFL's top air and ground performers!
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Roethlisberger completed 37 of 46 passes for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 125.4 passer rating against the Dallas Cowboys.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 25 of 37 passes for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 124.6 passer rating in a 31-24 win over the New England Patriots.
Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans
Mariota completed 19 of 26 passes for 295 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 149.8 passer rating in a 47-25 win over the Green Bay Packers.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott rushed for 114 yards on 21 carries and 2 touchdowns in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia Eagles
Mathews rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries (5.7 avg.) and 2 touchdowns in a 24-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
Murray rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries (7.2 avg.) and a touchdown in a 47-25 win over the Green Bay Packers.