Favre throws INTs, but Vikings hold off Seahawks

Published: Aug 28, 2010 at 06:04 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- While Brett Favre had an up-and-down 2010 Metrodome debut, he definitely can smile about his two newest receivers, Greg Camarillo and Javon Walker.

Favre threw for 187 yards and two interceptions, one that rookie Earl Thomas returned 86 yards for a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' 24-13 preseason victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

Favre completed 16 of 26 passes and took a couple of big hits while playing two series into the third quarter. His interception to Thomas went in and out of the hands of Bernard Berrian.

Thomas delivered Seattle's lone touchdown of the game and also leveled Percy Harvin on a slant over the middle. It was a big night for the heavy-hitting safety from Texas, taken by the Seahawks with the 14th overall pick over Taylor Mays, who was a standout for now-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at USC.

