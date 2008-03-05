Favre's retirement marks the end of an era

Perhaps the closest comparison to Favre in recent years was Young, who also was coached by Holmgren, and who, like Favre, was such a good athlete that he could not quickly adapt to the disciplined demands of the West Coast offense. Holmgren once said that both of them were "a little hard-headed at times." Yet it was not until Young tamped down his game, too, that he became a six-time NFL passing champion and set a record by throwing six touchdown passes in the Super Bowl.