Favre's potential last meeting vs. Packers tops Week 11 stories

I have been saying it for years, that the huddle is a dinosaur and needs to fade away. Look at the teams that use the no-huddle offense and move the ball. No-huddle doesn't mean two-minute drill or pass-happy systems. It means get to the line of scrimmage and run your offense, but first force the defense to show you what they are doing. Look for a no-huddle attack from the Colts, Patriots, Vikings, Jets, Saints, Chargers, and Falcons this week.