Favre is first in NFL to reach 500 TDs, 70,000 passing yards

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre became the first player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes, connecting with Randy Moss late in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' loss Monday night to the New York Jets.
Favre also became the first NFL player to reach 70,000 passing yards three plays earlier, when he connected with Percy Harvin for 22 yards. Favre needed 74 passing yards to reach the milestone, and he had mostly struggled through three quarters.
