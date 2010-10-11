Favre is first in NFL to reach 500 TDs, 70,000 passing yards

Published: Oct 11, 2010 at 02:50 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Brett Favre became the first player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes, connecting with Randy Moss late in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' loss Monday night to the New York Jets.

On a third-and-17 play from the Jets' 37, Favre reared back and lofted the ball perfectly into Moss' hands in the back right corner of the end zone with 2:10 left in the third quarter, cutting the Vikings' deficit to 12-7.

The Vikings acquired Moss from the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

Favre also became the first NFL player to reach 70,000 passing yards three plays earlier, when he connected with Percy Harvin for 22 yards. Favre needed 74 passing yards to reach the milestone, and he had mostly struggled through three quarters.

The Jets won, 29-20.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW