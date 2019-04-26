Fate of Steve Keim, Cardinals now in the hands of Kyler Murray

In insisting that he would keep Rosen on the roster absent a suitable trade offer, one which by late Thursday night had yet to materialize, Keim repeated a refrain he had voiced the previous evening: "Look, if we take Murray, I'm not giving up Josh for less than he's worth. He's a really good player. He's been amazing throughout this process, and I have nothing but good things to say about him. Quarterback's the most important position in the game, and without one, you're screwed -- so you'd better have more than one. Trust me, I know. Four years ago, we went into a playoff game with our fourth-stringer (Ryan Lindley) because our other quarterbacks got hurt, and it wasn't fun. (Lindley threw for just 82 yards in a 27-16 defeat to the Carolina Panthers.) So yeah, people might think it would be awkward to have them both, but I'm not worried about that at all. I have no reason to give Josh away."