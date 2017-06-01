Around the NFL

'Fat Rob' Kelley slims down: I feel 'more explosive'

Published: Jun 01, 2017 at 06:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 'Fat Rob' moniker remains, but Washington Redskins running back Rob Kelley is more svelte heading into his second season.

As many athletes do diving deeper into their careers, Kelley cut out processed foods, sugars and snacks from his diet, lowering his body fat from 18 percent last year to 13 percent this offseason. The running back can already feel the difference.

"I feel more explosive, faster, getting in and out of cuts a little better," Kelley said, via ESPN.com.

As a rookie, the 6-foot, 228-pound bruiser rushed 168 times for 704 yards and six touchdowns in taking over the starting role.

With Matt Jones headed out of town, Kelley heads into training camp as the starter, but will be pushed by fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine. Kelley knows he must diversify his game and remain in shape to keep the starting role past the preseason.

"It's hard not to say you don't feel some type [of pressure] when they bring another back in," Kelley said. "But it's the [NFL], someone comes in every year to try and take your job. If Samaje comes in here and does what he has to do, it's not his fault if he's playing better. I have to play better than him so I don't feel no type of way. It's all on me."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's preseason doubleheader

The first full week of preseason games concluded with a good start by Saints quarterback Derek Carr against a familiar opponent in the Chiefs, plus a dominating performance by the Raiders over the 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke on highlight-reel play against Cowboys: 'It's a bit of a blur'

In Jacksonville's first preseason game, the Jaguars' third-string quarterback Nathan Rourke made a highlight-reel play against the Dallas Cowboys. He recalls the play as "a bit of a blur" in Saturday's win.
news

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn feels he gained 'a lot of confidence' from performance vs. Jaguars

After rushing eight times for 50 yards and a touchdown, Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn says he's gained "a lot of confidence" after his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

QB Bryce Young's debut highlights concerns for Panthers' offensive line 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young authored an abbreviated preseason debut, highlighting concerns about the team's offensive line more so than revealing anything about his potential.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return. 
news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes 'remarkable' return to playing field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin﻿'s amazing comeback story added another uplifting chapter Saturday as the 25-year-old took part in NFL game action for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson bounces back from rough start in first preseason showing

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿'s got off to a wobbly start, but the No. 4 overall pick bounced back in his first preseason action, and in the first round of his QB competition with Gardner Minshew.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur anticipates QB Jordan Love playing more in preseason

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates quarterback Jordan Love playing more in the team's next two preseason games.
news

Commanders QB Sam Howell has encouraging showing in Jacoby Brissett's return to Cleveland

With the quarterback competition brewing in Washington, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said he was "very encouraged" by Sam Howell's preseason performance against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield provides solid performance against Steelers as Kyle Trask feels pressure

Round 1 of the Buccaneers' quarterback competition ended how training camp began -- with Baker Mayfield in the pole position over Kyle Trask. 