Faster tempo allows Colts, Luck to hold off Bears 29-23

Published: Oct 09, 2016 at 11:04 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts got Andrew Luck on track by playing fast Sunday. Now they'll try to use the same strategy to save their season.

After hearing the clamor for changes all week, the Colts cranked up the pace, took their first halftime lead of the season and, yes, even managed to pull out a badly needed victory, 29-23 victory over the Chicago Bears.

"We needed to get off the snide and get a win," Luck said after throwing a 35-yard TD pass to T.Y. Hilton with 3:43 to play to retake the lead. "We needed to get that taste out of our mouth. We needed a win. Winning cures all in this league."

The Colts (2-3) had plenty of concerns all week.

So Indy threw a change-up at the Bears' defense and Luck took full advantage by taking shots down the field and putting points on the scoreboard early.

The result: Indy had its first halftime lead of the season, 16-13.

But after bogging down in the regular offense most of the second half, the Colts switched back after Chicago took a 23-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter. This time, Luck needed only six plays to go 82 yards - the last 35 coming on the TD pass to Hilton that made it 26-23.

Luck was 28 of 39 with 322 yards and two TDs despite being sacked five times. Hilton caught 10 passes for 171 yards.

Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer was solid in his third straight start and gave Chicago (1-4) a 23-19 lead with a 24-yard TD pass to Jordan Howard with 7:04 left in the game. The 94-yard drive was Chicago's longest in more than seven years. Hoyer finished 33 of 43 for 397 yards and two TDs.

But after a late Bears fumble led to Adam Vinatieri's fifth field goal, Hoyer couldn't convert on fourth-and-8 from Indy's 28-yard line.

"It is frustrating," Chicago coach John Fox said. "It is a hard pill to swallow anytime you lose a game."

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

As the Giants enter the offseason, the team will be looking at all options, including re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and trying to retain running back Saquon Barkley. "This is a special team to me ... we'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it," general manager Joe Schoen said Monday.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) doing OK, has mindset to play vs. Bengals

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, and that the QB's mindset heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE