Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 5 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Jamison Crowder made his season debut for the Jets this past week and finished with a team-high nine targets for seven catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. He scored nearly 20 fantasy points in his season debut. It was a good matchup against the Titans, but Crowder should remain a large target in the Jets offense. ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ has thrown to the slot on 28 percent of his throws, and ﻿Braxton Berrios﻿, who was manning the slot in Crowder's absence, led the Jets in targets in two of the first three weeks. Being a slot receiver in the Jets offense does not give him the highest ceiling, but he has a very safe floor and should see consistent volume weekly.

Darnell Mooney was drafted in a lot of leagues, but fantasy players are not always the most patient. The Bears wideout may still be rostered in your league, but he is currently available in over sixty percent of NFL leagues. Mooney saw seven targets in Week 4 while no one else had more than three. He caught five of them for a team-high 125 yards. He also had a carry go for 10 yards, which clocked him in at 18.5 fantasy points in total. Mooney is explosive and a legitimate downfield threat. He has not been the problem; the Bears offense has been. This was a very encouraging game for Mooney and, if someone dropped him in your league, you should grab him off the waiver wire.

Emmanuel Sanders saw six targets in Week 4, catching five of them for 74 yards. That was in a game where Bills QB Josh Allen threw only 29 times because the Bills were up so big. That is a week after he had five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. After being held to single digits in the first two weeks, he has scored 26.4 and 13.1 fantasy points, respectively. The Bills' schedule really opens with the Chiefs in Week 5 in what could be a high-scoring matchup, followed by the Titans, Dolphins, Jaguars and Jets. Sanders is a consistent part of the passing game and with that schedule he has a lot of upside. Grab him now while you still can.

Tim Patrick was targeted six times, catching three of them for 39 yards. That was after he saw five targets in Week 3, which was tied for the most on the Broncos. He caught all five for a team-high 98 yards. Patrick is now the Broncos' No. 2 two wide receiver with ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ sidelined and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿ done for the season. His value is higher with Bridgewater as he only had one catch for nine yards on three targets from Lock in Week 4, but he has seen consistent volume. That alone makes him worth taking a shot on.

Kadarius Toney was targeted a team-high nine times, catching six of them for 78 yards. Toney was a benefactor of both Sterling Shepard and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ missing time due to a hamstring injury, but if the two are out, you can expect volume to go Toney's way. The rookie is raw, but explosive. That volume can lead to a big play and the Giants invested a first-round pick on him, so if he puts up some numbers, he could carve out a larger role, even when all the receivers are healthy. Do not go too aggressively after Toney, but he is still worth picking up.

Josh Gordon is back in the NFL. I was all ready to fully be out on Gordon after getting sucked back in repeatedly. I mean, we're chasing that 2013 season, which was a very long time ago. But then Gordon goes and signs with the Chiefs. Not only did he sign with Kansas City, but he has a chance to suit up as soon as Week 5. The Chiefs have been searching for a second wide receiver to step up behind ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿. Right now, they have a rotation between ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿, ﻿Byron Pringle﻿ and ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿. It's possible Gordon just slides right into that rotation, but if plays well, he could take it over. It's worth taking a flier on him.

Deeper Options: ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown saw eight targets after having 10 in the first three games combined. He caught six of them for 70 yards. The Lions have been searching for a receiver to step up and St. Brown is someone myself and others liked a lot heading into the season. He is a big-bodied slot receiver with upside. He can be added in 12-teamers if you have the bench spot but should be in anything deeper. His teammate, ﻿Kalif Raymond﻿, stepped up in Week 4 as well, catching three of six targets for 46 yards and two scores. He is a deeper league option, but it's hard to ignore this performance in 14-team leagues or larger. Randall Cobb had six targets, catching five for 69 yards and two scores. He stepped up with ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sidelined and the Packers coaches spoke him up after the game, saying he could be the piece that helps open up ﻿Davante Adams﻿ as defenses throw everything but the kitchen sink at him. This could be a situation where you add Cobb and this is his best fantasy game of the season. But, given what the coaches said and the fact that Aaron Rodgers wanted Cobb in town, he has a chance to carve out a role as the second target in this offense. He is more of a safe floor play than upside play.

Tight ends

﻿Dalton Schultz﻿ led the Cowboys with eight targets, his second week in a row with the most targets. He has 15 in his last two games combined. He caught six for 58 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, a week after having six catches for 80 yards and two scores. He has topped 17 fantasy points in two straight and has over 10 in three of four games this season. The volume is simply too good to ignore, and Schultz should be valued as a TE1 moving forward. Blake Jarwin had three targets, catching one for an 18-yard touchdown. He is a deeper league option for those TE-needy teams.

Dawson Knox has become a consistent part of the Bills' passing game, especially in the red zone. He had eight targets in Week 4, the second most on the team. He caught five for 37 yards and caught both of Allen's touchdown passes. Knox now has four touchdown catches in his last three games. His fantasy points have increased in every week -- with at least eight in each and as many as 20.7. He is the top tight end add if Schultz is not available in your league.

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ saw eight targets in Week 4, catching six for 60 yards. That is a week after he had seven targets, giving him 15 in the last two weeks combined. He topped 12 fantasy points in each of those games. ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ has just nine targets in the last two games. Ertz is clearly still a big part of the Eagles offense and, after a slow start, he remains widely available. That is going to change after waivers run this week.