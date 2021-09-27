Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 4 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III had a career day in Week 2 and built on it in Week 3, going for four catches for 78 yards on seven targets. Ruggs has now seen seven targets in two straight games, after never seeing more than five in any game as a rookie. While his numbers may not jump off the screen at you, it could have been a much bigger day. Ruggs got open downfield for what would have been around a 40-yard touchdown, but Derek Carr overthrew him on the play. Ruggs is clearly the Raiders best downfield weapon. Do not wait for him to catch that long TD before you add him, because by that time it'll likely be too late. He has breakout upside, especially with how Carr has been playing, which is why he is the top receiver add of the week.

Bills WR Cole Beasley saw a team-high 13 targets in Week 4, catching 11 of them for 98 yards. That is enough to top 20 fantasy points. He has now topped 14 fantasy points in two of the first three games and has seen 13 targets in two games as well. That is big time volume and enough to warrant rostering him in PPR leagues. He does not have the highest ceiling in fantasy, but he does have one of the safer floors. The Bills have passed on 60 percent of their plays this season and Beasley is the second target behind Stefon Diggs﻿, so his volume should be dependent most weeks. He will always be in play as a flex option, especially with the Bills having a favorable schedule the next few weeks.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green caught five balls for a team-high 112 yards in Week 3. He saw six targets and played the second-most snaps at the wide receiver position for a third straight game. Green is not the sexy name he once was in fantasy football, but while he is seeing consistent usage in a high-powered offense, he is a name worth taking a shot on off the waiver wire if you need receiver depth.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders saw the third most targets from Josh Allen in Week 3 and did plenty with them. He caught five of his six targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Bills receivers in snaps, playing 79 percent of them. While this was Sanders first big game with the Bills, he has been a consistent part of their three wide receiver sets and he has at least six targets in every game. The Bills' schedule really opens after facing some tough defenses to open the year. Sanders is an option you can grab now and flex in the right matchups, considering how much the Bills pass the ball.

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. is someone I just cannot quit. He saw 60 percent of the snaps and five targets in Week 3. Through three games he has out targeted Robby Anderson 14 to 11 and leads the Panthers with three red zone targets. There was chatter about getting Anderson more involved after Week 3, but Marshall has already carved out a role for himself in this passing attack and it could continue to grow if he plays well. He is not an option to start just yet, but he is a bench stash with a lot of upside.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney may suddenly see a lot more usage as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are both dealing with a hamstring injury. That was after the Giants came into the game with concerns about Kenny Golladay﻿, who has been nursing a hip injury. Toney ended up playing 66 percent of the snaps, the second-most among Giants receivers. He only had three targets, catching two for 16 yards, but this is more about the volume that could come for Toney, who is a raw receiver, but very explosive with the ball in his hands after the catch. Collin Johnson is another receiver worth taking a flier on in this passing attack. He saw seven targets in Week 3, tied for Saquon Barkley for the team lead, catching five of them for 51 yards. He ended up playing 47 percent of the snaps. If the injuries are series, these two could be two thirds of the Giants three-receiver sets.

Colts WR Zach Pascal did not score a touchdown for the first time this season. But he did see a season-high seven targets. His targets have increased in every game this season, with at least five in each. He also leads the NFL with six end zone targets, which is enough to keep him on the fantasy radar. Pascal has been more utilized than anticipated and its time for receiver needy teams to take a shot off the waiver wire.

Steelers WR James Washington is an option because all three of the Steelers receivers are currently banged up. Their status' each need to be monitored heading into Week 4, but if multiple were to miss time, Washington would then be inserted into the Steelers starting lineup. He played 81 percent of the snaps, the second-most among Pittsburgh receivers in Week 3, finishing with three catches for 20 yards on five targets. He is a downfield weapon, which may not be the best fit for Ben Roethlisberger at this stage of his career, but if the top three options are injured, someone must step up. Washington is in play in deeper leagues.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers saw 14 targets, catching nine for 94 yards. It was his best game of the season, but he has now seen nine-plus targets in two of the first three games of the season. His teammate, Kendrick Bourne﻿, was targeted eight times catching six for 96 yards and a touchdown. He is much more boom or bust. Given the offense that they play in it will be hard to pick up and start either, but the volume cannot just be ignored. Meyers is the preferred add, but Bourne is in play in deeper leagues.

Tight ends

Browns TE Austin Hooper has not seen the volume we had hoped for this year, but he did find the end zone in Week 3 and has sat around 10 fantasy points in two straight games. Even with the Browns receivers banged up to start the season, Hooper has yet to top five targets in a game and has 11 targets through three games. But he has been more consistent as of late and given the state of tight end, anyone who can give around double-digit fantasy points is valuable, especially in deeper leagues.

Bills TE Dawson Knox is the upside play to Hooper's floor play. Knox has seen his fantasy points increase in every game this season, with at least eight in all three games. He has not seen more than five targets in a game, but could earn more work if he keeps playing well. He has now had four catches and over 40 yards in two games, with a touchdown in each of his last two as well. It's hard to trust him as anything more than a TE2, but as he has shown there is some upside for more there.