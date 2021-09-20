Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 3 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Miami WR DeVante Parker: Parker may seem like a surprise on a waiver wire list, but he only rostered in 29 percent of NFL.com leagues, and that is just simply too low. Parker led the Dolphins with seven targets in Week 1, going for four catches and a team-high 81 yards. Then in Week 2, he once again led them in targets with nine. He caught five for 42 yards, but that was mostly with ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿, not ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, whose availability this week is unclear (bruised ribs). Adding to Parker's fantasy value is that Will Fuller is up in the air right now. After missing Week 1 due to suspension, he missed Week 2 due to a personal issue and while the team expects him to be available for Week 3, he is likely behind Parker and Waddle at least for the foreseeable future while he gets acclimated in this offense. We all hope everything is OK for Fuller, but in the meantime, it means the Dolphins will need ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ and Parker to step up. Both should be rostered in 12-team fantasy leagues.

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III: The narrative after the Raiders Week 1 Monday Night Football game was that Ruggs had never seen more than five targets in a game. Well, that changed in Week 2 as Ruggs went off for five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. It came against a tough Steelers defense too that was able to take away ﻿Darren Waller﻿ and ﻿Bryan Edwards﻿. The Raiders have incentive to get Ruggs going after taking him as the top wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is not someone to pick up and start weekly, but he has the upside to blossom into an every week contributor, if not better.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore: Moore saw a team-high eight targets in Week 2, catching seven of them for 114 yards and a touchdown. He either led or tied for the team-lead in every category. Moore played just 47 percent of the snaps in Week 2, but that was up from the 30 percent he played in Week 1. The Cardinals have run four wide receiver sets on 19 percent of their plays, the second most in the NFL. That means that Moore will get opportunities weekly. The three Cards receivers behind ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿may be inconsistent, but they will put up numbers in the Cards' high powered offense. Plus, Moore will carve out a larger role if he keeps having games like this.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder: Crowder has not played yet this season, so his name being added here may seem strange. Allow me to explain. So far this season, ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ has thrown 30 percent of his passes to the slot. It has led to fantasy value for the top slot option on the Jets, too. ﻿Braxton Berrios﻿ has led the Jets in slot routes and in Week 2 he had seven catches for 73 yards on a team-high 11 targets. In Week 1, he tied for the team lead with seven targets, catching five for 51 yards. Crowder will take over this role when active, likely in Week 3. Grab him while the cost is cheap.

Cardinals WR A.J. Green: I know I talked up Moore earlier, and he is the preferred option for the Cardinals, but Green still has a role in this high-powered offense. He has played the second-most snaps in each of their games and has six targets in each. He was able to find the end zone in Week 2 as well. He is more of a safe floor play, while Christian Kirk and Moore are the upside plays here, but there is value for Green in this role, especially in deeper formats.

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn: Osborn finished Week 2 with six targets, five catches, 91 yards and a touchdown. That's after he saw nine targets in Week 1, going for 76 yards on seven catches. He has clearly been the Vikings' third option in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. While I like the other names on this list more, the production has been there for Osborn and it's time for fantasy players to take note.

Deeper Options: ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ found the end zone again in Week 2. He now has scored three times this season. He has seen five and six targets in the two games, which is why he is not higher on the list of free agent receivers, but if you play in anything deeper than 12 teams he should be rostered. ﻿Dyami Brown﻿ and ﻿Adam Humphries﻿ stood out on the national stage on Thursday night. Humphries had eight targets, the second-most on Washington, catching seven for 44 yards. Brown had six targets, catching three for 34 yards, including a 22-yarder. Humphries has the safer floor, but low ceiling. Brown is the upside play, but the floor in inconsistent. Both are in play in deeper leagues if Curtis Samuel is sidelined. ﻿Anthony Schwartz﻿ was held catch less in Week 2, but he did have five targets and showed off his speed in Week 1. If ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ are sidelined in Week 3, he will be a sneaky option.

Tight ends

Chargers TE Jared Cook: Cook was held to just three catches for 28 yards on five targets, but he had a touchdown that was taken away due to penalty. That was after being targeted eight times in Week 1. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ are the top options in the passing game for the Chargers, but Cook looks next in line on a team that will throw a lot. Consistent targets and some usage in the red zone are enough to keep him in play as a top 15 tight end.

Colts TE Jack Doyle: Doyle saw eight targets in Week 2, the second most on the Colts. He caught five of them for 64 yards, and had a 2-point conversion, good for more than 13 fantasy points and enough to make him a top five tight end on the week. Doyle will never blow you away, but after the top tight ends you are just searching for someone who can give you double-digit fantasy points and Doyle fits that bill. Although you do have to monitor ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ status going forward.