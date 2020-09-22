Waiver Wire

Presented By

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 3 of 2020 NFL season

Published: Sep 22, 2020 at 09:41 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marcas_Grant
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

2020. Week 3. Sunday night.

Taking out the trash, I stop and take a deep breath. It dawns on me that I've been inside all day. Enjoying the moment, I linger outside awhile. The lights of a distant airplane glide over the nighttime freeway, making its final descent to the runway.

Used to be that I could look and see a long line of flights queued up ready to touch down. That was in the Before Times. That was before everyone needed a fantasy running back.

Watching the jets carrying unknown people from unknown places reminds me that 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon seemed on his way to taking Tevin Coleman's job even before Coleman was hurt. Now that Coleman and starter ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ are destined to miss time, McKinnon is thrust into a prominent role in an offense needing playmakers. Don't be surprised, however, if he has to make room on the tarmac for Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty﻿.

The spinning Wheel of Rams RBs has pointed its fateful arrow at Darrell Henderson. ﻿Cam Akers﻿ and Malcolm Brown both came out of the game in various degrees of scathed. Like most of us, their status for Sunday is still not fully known. Yet we forge ahead.

I come back in, set to brush my teeth and put an end to the day. I should probably shave in the morning. I should also remember to check for Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. I think about back-to-back top-12 finishes with a pair of three-touchdown games and an upcoming slate featuring the Dolphins and Bengals. I smile, comforted. I decide not to shave in the morning. I decide to check for Minshew before bed.

Monday afternoon.

Sleep came easy last night. The morning was not so kind. I swallowed the last bit of my coffee. It was cold and bitter. Like the mood of fantasy managers everywhere.

Panthers running back Mike Davis will try to be the spoonful of sugar to help swallow the bitter dregs of losing ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ for the next few weeks. The potential for a big workload – much like a new cup of coffee – brings me momentary calm.

That calm is shattered by the too-hot coffee burning my tongue. I think about Falcons receiver ﻿Russell Gage﻿ being pretty hot in the first two weeks of the season. As long and ﻿Julio Jones﻿ and ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ keep drawing downfield attention, Gage should have plenty of underneath room to work in a pass-happy offense.

The Titans offense is a far cry from Atlanta's high-wire act but tight end Jonnu Smith has put on an early show. Through two weeks, the list of tight ends with more fantasy points starts with ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ends with … Travis Kelce. Smith's preseason sleeperdom is emerging from its cocoon and spreading its newfound wings.

Receiver Chase Claypool has found wings in the Steelers passing game as a deep threat for ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿. His high target rate on a low number of routes is concerning. His highs could be high. The lows could be plentiful. But without risk, there is little reward.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has been rewarded with an opportunity that arose from the misfortune of ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿'s torn ACL. He is the pass-catching tight end of choice in the Dallas offense, absorbing 10 targets in Week 2 and seemingly feeling at-home in the now-vacated role.

I find leftover pasta in the fridge. My mood brightens.

Wednesday afternoon

The clouds have burned away, revealing a blue sky. A smoky haze still hangs above. Not as bad as the day before. Hopefully worse than the day to follow. I decide to take a walk. As I stroll the neighborhood, I think of all the places I used to go. Then all the places I could have gone but didn't. All of the overpriced-too-crowded-parking-sucks spots I went out of my way to avoid. And I sorta wish I had the choice now to even say I don't want to go.

Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis are the choices the Giants have put forth to fantasy managers in the wake of ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s season-ending harm. There is a chance that free agent Devonta Freeman could sign with the team and add another ball-toter to an underproductive lineup. The choices aren't appealing. But ports and storms, y'know?

The Colts may look to rookie receiver Michael Pittman and speedster ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ to provide sanctuary in the passing game while ﻿Parris Campbell﻿ is away. ﻿Philip Rivers﻿' underwhelming inconsistency won't make either more than a depth add but a three-week stretch of Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Detroit has its merits.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who is still feeding his sourdough starter. Send him your quarantine quirks that stuck or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.

Related Content

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2020 NFL season
news

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2020 NFL season

Marcas Grant breaks down his picks for players worth a look on the fantasy waiver wire following Week 1.
Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire targets
news

Week 16 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Champions are about to be crowned. Graham Barfield breaks down all of the Week 16 waiver wire adds to get you prepared for the fantasy football finals.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown on a 65-yard pass reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
news

Week 15 fantasy football waiver wire targets

A.J. Brown has started to heat up with Ryan Tannehill under center at quarterback. Will he help lead you to a fantasy championship? Graham Barfield breaks down Brown and rest of the top waiver-wire pickups for Week 15.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
news

Week 14 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield checks in on Darwin Thompson, Ryan Tannehill, Jack Doyle and all of the top Week 14 waiver wire adds ahead of the fantasy football playoffs.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) makes a catch during an NFL game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Houston. The Texans defeated the Colts 20-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Week 13 fantasy football waiver wire targets

With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, Graham Barfield looks at the top Week 13 waiver wire targets that will help your team with notes on Jack Doyle, Bo Scarbrough, and Benny Snell.
Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire targets
news

Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire targets

We're getting close to crunch time. With the fantasy football playoffs approaching, Graham Barfield looks into the top waiver wire targets for Week 12 with notes on Jonathan Williams, Jacob Hollister, and Noah Fant.
Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire targets
news

Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield takes a look into the Week 11 waiver wire with notes on Brian Hill, J.D. McKissic, and much more!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
news

Week 10 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield dives into the Week 10 waiver wire with thoughts on Ronald Jones, Kalen Ballage, Zach Pascal, and more!
Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton runs from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Week 9 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield looks into the top fantasy football targets off of the Week 9 waiver wire with thoughts on Mark Walton, Jonnu Smith, the top streaming options, and more!
Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire targets
news

Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield breaks down Chase Edmonds, Ty Johnson, Kirk Cousins and all of the top waiver wire adds and streaming targets ahead of Week 8.
Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire targets
news

Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire targets

Graham Barfield breaks down the top adds and streamer plays ahead of Week 7 with thoughts on Josh Allen, Mark Walton, the 49ers defense and much more.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL