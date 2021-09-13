Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 2 of 2021 season

Wide receiver

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: Marshall played 52 percent of the snaps, but still saw six targets, more than ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ (three). ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and D.J. Moore are also there taking a good chunk of the targets away, so his weekly output could be inconsistent. Marshall was a highly touted prospect, and he was involved right away. He turned the six targets into three catches for 26 yards. He did not get to show off his best traits, which are his downfield ability as a deep threat and his ability to win contested catches. He will become a good red-zone target for this team. The usage in his first game, where the Panthers were playing from ahead all day, is enough to make him the top wide receiver target for me.

Cardinals WRs: The Cardinals offense exploded in Week 1, and that is something we could see often this season. In typical Cardinals fashion, they ran four wide receiver sets, having four different receivers see at least five targets. A.J. Green was used as the second receiver, playing 81 percent of the snaps with six targets. Christian Kirk was third, playing 55 percent of snaps with five targets. ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ played 30 percent of the snaps and also had five targets. It was Kirk, however, who had the most productive night of the three, putting up five catches for 70 yards and two scores. Moore had four catches for 68 yards, and Green tacked on two catches for 25 yards. The usage was the best for Green, but the other two showed more explosiveness. Kirk should be the top priority of the three. After that it depends on your preference. Green provides a safer weekly floor, while Moore is the upside play. I prefer taking the shot on Moore.

Broncos WRs Tim Patrick/KJ Hamler: ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ suffered a high ankle sprain and is a candidate for short-term IR. Someone will have to step up in his absence, and Patrick and Hamler are the best bets. Patrick played more in Week 1, seeing 70 percent of the snaps to Hamler's 36 percent. Both saw four targets as Patrick caught all four for 39 yards and a TD, while Hamler had three catches for 41 yards. Hamler is the better field stretcher of the two, but Patrick is the more consistent option and should be used more in the red zone. Patrick is the preferred add here, but Hamler has some real boom-or-bust abilities for those in deeper formats.

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor: Reagor was the second wide out for the Eagles, playing 69 percent of the snaps to go along with six targets, both second only behind ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿. Reagor caught all six of his balls for 49 yards and a touchdown. Reagor disappointed as a rookie, but he has blazing speed and can create a lot of separation on the outside. He should see a lot of 1-on-1s as defenses focus more on Smith, the tight ends and the running ability of ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. Speaking of Hurts, he averaged the second-most air yards per throw last year, showing he is not afraid to throw downfield, which fits Reagor's abilities. He is not someone you need to pick up and start right away, but there is definitely upside here.

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson: ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ will miss multiple weeks due to a calf strain, which should lead to more usage for Wilson. The Cowboys mixed ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and Gallup around the field, but we could see the big remaining two used out wide more, with Wilson manning the slot. That is where he lined up for 66 percent of his snaps in Week 1. Wilson finished the week with three catches for 24 yards on three targets. He is not a waiver wire option who can blossom into a league winner, meaning he is more of a backend option, but he should have value in the immediate future.