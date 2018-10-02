Fantasy targets and touches for Week 5: Sony Michel breaks out

Got it? Good. Now, for the passing games I'll provide you with two key stats: target share and air yards share. The target share (TS) represents the percentage of the team's targets that player saw in the given week. Air yards, if you aren't familiar with the term, represent "the total number of yards thrown toward a receiver on a play in which he is targeted, both complete and incomplete. If you add them up over a game or a season, you get a receiver's total Air Yards." As such, the air yards share accounts for the receiver's percentage of the quarterback's total intended air yards. The perfect marriage for a fantasy wideout is a healthy target share and plenty of air yards. For more on why you should care about air yards, read this. But if you're too lazy and trust us that air yards matter (#respect), here's how the pass-catchers will look below: