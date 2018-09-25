Fantasy targets and touches for Week 4

I'm back for the rest of the season here at NFL Fantasy, with my primary focus being this revamped Targets and Touches column, as well as Trade Calls (which you can read on Wednesday!). But back to this article. We're focusing on different stats for 2018, as you'll see below. This column will no longer be a restatement of catches, yards, and receptions (If you want those, check the box score). Instead, I hope to bring you some more actionable data. For running backs, that means looking at total touches and playing time. I'll give you their touch total this week, their touch totals from the past few weeks, as well as the percentage of offensive plays during which they were on the field in the given week (per Next Gen Stats). Here's what that will look like: