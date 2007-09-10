Fantasy rewind: Romo, Moss power owners

The first weekend of the fantasy football season was filled with plenty of excitement, disappointment and a whole lot of defense (aside from the Giants-Cowboys shootout on Sunday night). A total of 12 teams scored 14 points or less, and four (Atlanta, Cleveland, Kansas City and Tampa Bay) were held to single digits when the final whistle blew. In our look back at some of the best and worst fantasy performances of Week 1, we'll discuss the explosive return to prominence of Randy Moss and the poor stat lines of two of the league's most valuable backfield duos.