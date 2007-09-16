Fantasy rewind: Palmer, Anderson explode

There are some NFL contests where the defenses are thrown out the window and the offenses total up yards and touchdowns hand over fist. That was the case this week in Cleveland, where the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals combined for 96 points and an incredible 1,085 yards of offense. These are the contests that fantasy football owners love, because one immense statistical performance can be the difference between a win and a loss. In our look back at some of the best and worst fantasy performances of Week 2, we'll highlight a number of players from the Bengals-Browns barnburner, as well as a pair of stud running backs who have had consecutive porous stat lines to start the 2007 season.