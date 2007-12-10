Fantasy rewind: Brady inches closer to NFL record

T-8. Randy Moss, WR, New England (25 points): When Brady's name is on our list of the top fantasy performers (and it has been often), Moss is not too far behind in most cases. The talented wideout went for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Pittsburgh, one of which came on a 63-yard strike from Brady in the second quarter. While it's true that defenses have to focus on Moss more than most wideouts, it's performances like this that prove he is far too valuable to reserve. He'll face the N.Y. Jets in Week 15.