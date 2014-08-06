Fantasy quarterback issues reign as preseason begins

» Earlier this summer, Around The League published a list of training camp tropes. A player saying that he and/or a teammate are capable of enormous stats would be right at home on that list. Enter Julio Jones, who says he and Roddy White are both capable of topping 1,500 receiving yards this season. While it seems like a big goal, it also doesn't seem unreachable considering the way the Falcons offense works. Now that Tony Gonzalez is out of the mix, there are plenty of extra targets to go around and plenty of them could go in the direction of Jones and White.