Fantasy predictions with huge repercussions (if wrong)

Melvin Gordon will become the top fantasy rookie. Gordon seems like a no-brainer to produce as a rookie, right? You think so, I think so and most experts think so. But what if he turns into the next Ryan Mathews? I don't see it, but anything is possible when it comes to the NFL. What if, like last season, another rookie runner comes out of nowhere and becomes elite among the first-year players? I do love his upside, but drafting Gordon too soon would hurt if he falters.