Fantasy points per attempt: 2018 QB leaders

Notes:Deshaun Watson averaged just 0.50 fantasy points per pass attempt last season, but he did a lot of damage with his feet. In fact, he averaged a solid 0.84 fantasy points per rushing attempt and put up 83.1 points as a runner. That made up 25 percent of his total fantasy point total for the season. ... Lamar Jackson finished second among quarterbacks in fantasy points scored via rush attempts (95.5). That accounted for 61 percent of his total points scored as a rookie. ... The lone quarterback who scored more fantasy points as a runner was fellow rookie Josh Allen, who compiled 109.1 with his feet. Of course, he started four more games than Jackson in 2018. The Bills quarterback put up almost 60 percent of all his fantasy points as a runner. ... Dak Prescott finished fifth at the position in fantasy points scored as a runner with 64.5. He has rushed for six touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons.