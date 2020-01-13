Fantasy Podcast: Real or Mirage fantasy players

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to recap Divisional Round Weekend! The guys first start out with the biggest news of late like the Cleveland Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski (5:44). Next up, the duo talks about the big questions surrounding Derrick Henry -- such as how high could he be drafted next year (17:59)? Then, they get into the "real or mirage" segment to see if certain players just had one bad year or if it's start of a trend (29:43)? Lastly, the group ends the show with some fun Jay Ajayi E-Sports and football movie talk (43:23).
