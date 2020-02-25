Fantasy Football

Fantasy Podcast: Combine 'names to know' Part 2

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 07:09 AM

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to record another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as the Panthers moving forward with Cam Newton as QB and Ben Roethlisberger estimates he's 2-3 months away from full clearance (3:10). Then, Fabs and Graham talk about the 2020 NFL Combine and preview more top players who were invited there such as Justin Herbert and Henry Ruggs III (20:30). The guys wrap up the show with some 2020 NFL uniform talk (46:20).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bounce back or nah?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers' injury & waiver wire targets

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets

Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs and six wide receivers.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How Should You Handle The Eagles' RBs Week 1?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 – Do I Start Anthony Richardson? 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Stevie Johnson

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC West fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

2023 NFL fantasy football breakouts? Five sleepers to target in the later rounds of your draft

Who are the deep sleepers in 2023 NFL fantasy football? Michelle Magdziuk identifies five breakout candidates to target in the later rounds of your draft, including one rookie who's been turning heads all summer.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC South fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!