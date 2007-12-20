Fantasy player matchups: Jacobs, White should shine

While the Steelers have one of the better defenses in the NFL, they haven't played like it the last two weeks. They gave up 399 yards in the air to Tom Brady two weeks ago and then gave up a combined 216 yards rushing to Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew last week. This week, they face perhaps the NFL's hottest running back. Jackson has not rushed for less than 90 yards in the past five weeks and despite getting blown out against the Packers last week, still rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown. While Jackson is not all the way back to the beast of 2006, he is close.