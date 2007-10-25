Fantasy player matchups: Griese, Lynch should shine

With Ronnie Brown out for the season, Chatman has suddenly become a viable fantasy player. What may surprise most is that the while the Dolphins have been really bad, they have the second-highest yards per carry average in the NFL at five yards per carry, and they have the second most rushing touchdowns with nine. This week, Chatman and the Dolphins are matched up against perhaps the NFL's hottest defense. The Giants have played lights out lately. The Giants are 10th in the league against the run, allowing less than 98 yards per game. Without Brown, we see the Dolphins struggling to do anything on offense.