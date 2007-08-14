Fantasy notes: Ups and downs for Jones family

--Vernand Morency, who has missed most of training camp due to an injured knee, is still a few weeks from returning to the practice field. He will miss the Packers' next two preseason contests, and his status for the regular-season opener against Philadelphia is now in doubt. That's bad news for the Packers but good news for the fantasy value of rookie Brandon Jackson, who is now the favorite to finish camp atop the depth chart. The Nebraska product should now be considered a far more viable No. 3 fantasy running back.