Fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know for Week 7

When the Lions have the ball: It's not easy to run on the Vikings front-seven, but fantasy owners have to be thrilled that Kerryon Johnson is finally free. Since the team cut C.J. Anderson after Week 2, Johnson has played over 70 percent of the team's snaps and has handled 14 of the 15 possible red-zone carries over the last three games. Johnson's bellcow usage keeps him firmly on the RB2 radar in Week 7. Matthew Stafford is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career, but he's a low-floor option this week against a Vikings defense that has had his number recently. Over his past six games against Mike Zimmer's unit, Stafford has been limited to 5:2 TD-to-INT ratio and hasn't exceeded 250 yards once. Kenny Golladay has seen eight or more targets in every game so far and, per my subjective eye test, Kenny G looks borderline un-guardable right now. Golladay's volume is as consistent as it comes, too. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones has taken a clear backseat to Golladay this season. Jones' target share (17 percent) and share of air yards (24 percent) pales in comparison to Golladay (26 percent TS; 33 percent AY). Jones is a boom-or-bust WR3 in this matchup while T.J. Hockenson is a boom-or-bust streamer here. Hockenson should have scored a touchdown last week against the Packers -- he dropped a perfectly-placed pass in the endzone and Stafford tried to hit him on a screen inside-the-five -- but the rookie has remained inconsistent weekly.