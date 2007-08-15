Fantasy mailbag: Who's No. 3?

M.F.: The answer to this question really depends on whose available and the overall scoring system. If 10 of the 12 keepers are runner and you pick 10th, you should have your choice of backs like Edgerrin James, Maurice Jones-Drew, Cedric Benson, Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Jones, Brandon Jacobs or Cadillac Williams. If some of those names are in fact still on the board, I would take one of them as my No. 1 runner rather than add another quarterback. While it makes more sense to take a wideout if the league rewards points for catches, I think it's still important to focus on backs. The bottom line here is that Manning probably won't be on the board at No. 10, and the other owners will no doubt lowball you on a trade for someone like Palmer since they'll know you're desperate for a back. I've tried the two top quarterbacks strategy in the past -- I once had Manning and Donovan McNabb on the same team -- and the decision blew up in my face because no one would deal me a stud back in return for either of them.