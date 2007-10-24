Fantasy mailbag: McNabb should produce in Week 8

Who should I start in Week 8: Brett Favre or Donovan McNabb? -- J. Baker, Canada
Michael Fabiano: Favre has been the more consistent of the two quarterbacks, but McNabb's matchup against Minnesota makes him the better option for Week 8. The Vikes rank dead last in the league against the pass -- that's the reason Tony Romo had 31 pass attempts in the first half against them last week -- so look for Philadelphia to throw the football often. If McNabb can't produce solid totals in this must-win contest, then it will be time for fantasy football owners to question his overall value.
I am in a 12-team league and need help at wide receiver. I have Shaun Alexander, Jesse Chatman, Travis Henry and Kevin Jones at running back and would like to deal one for a wideout. What sort of value does Alexander have now? -- J. Bustos, Albuquerque, N.M.
M.F.: Alexander has been a disaster for owners in recent weeks, and the fact that he totaled 47 rushing yards against a St. Louis team with a bad run defense is a real cause for concern. He also lost carries to Maurice Morris and Leonard Weaver, which caused him to have words with head coach Mike Holmgren on the sidelines. His value is low, but Alexander still warrants attention due to the number of injuries to the running back position. He also faces Cleveland's weak run defense after Seattle's bye, so you can use that fact to make Alexander more attractive. I would examine the rest of the teams in your league and look for someone with solid wideouts that lacks backfield depth and make an offer. Aim high at first, but then look to negotiate if your first offer is rejected.
Should I trade Wes Welker for Derek Anderson? My quarterbacks are Marc Bulger and Eli Manning, and my wideouts are Braylon Edwards, Andre Johnson, Hines Ward and Welker. Bulger has been a serious disappointment, and Manning has been mediocre in our league's scoring system. Should I made the deal? -- F. Keul, Germany
M.F.: With Johnson out of action and not expected to return in Week 8 (I doubt he'll be back until after Houston's Week 10 bye), the loss of Welker would really hurt the depth of your wide receivers. So unless your league has some viable options at the position on the waiver wire, I would use Manning and pass on the deal.
Which two running backs should I start from Chris Brown, Earnest Graham, Ahman Green, Travis Henry and Jamal Lewis? -- R. Raynor, Spokane, Wash.
M.F.: I don't like the matchup against Green Bay, but Henry is still the best option of the aforementioned backs and should be active. Lewis should be active as well against a porous Rams run defense, but his status is uncertain due to a sprained foot. If you can't add Jason Wright, who would start if Lewis is out, then use Graham over Green. You might also want to see if Chatman is available, as he has far more valuable than Brown at this time.
I had Ronnie Brown in my league, but I still have four other good backs in Joseph Addai, Brandon Jacobs, Kevin Jones and Fred Taylor. Am I set at the position or should I look to pick up Jerious Norwood or Warrick Dunn? Also, who should I play at quarterback between Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger? R. James, Indianapolis, Ind.
M.F.: I think you're fine at the position, but it wouldn't hurt to add Kenton Keith off waivers in order to handcuff Addai since you have an open roster spot. Manning has a tremendous matchup in London against the winless Miami Dolphins, but I'd start Roethlisberger against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 28th against the pass and has surrendered 16 passing touchdowns.
Should I trade Willis McGahee for Reggie Bush? I'm in a league that rewards points for receptions, and I figure Bush has more value as the featured back in New Orleans. -- T. Jackson, Lafayette, La.
M.F.: You're correct in the assumption that Bush's value increased once the Saints lost Deuce McAllister, but McGahee has been a real stud in Baltimore. He is on pace for a career best 1,460 rushing yards, 1,800-plus all-purpose yards, and he already has more receptions this season (24) than he had in all of 2006. What's more, McGahee is on pace to finish with 55 catches and more overall fantasy points than Bush in both standard and PPR formats. Based on those numbers, I'd retain McGahee for the stretch run.
I am in desperate need a sleeper running back that might be available in a 10-team league (yes, I lost Ronnie Brown and didn't handcuff him with Jesse Chatman). Suggestions? D. Lawrence, Tacoma, Wash.
M.F.: Chatman is the first name that comes to mind, but I assume he was unavailable or taken ahead of you on waivers this week. Wright has a chance to make some noise against the Rams, but his status depends on whether or not Lewis returns from an injured foot. DeAngelo Williams could also be an option in a 10-team league, especially if DeShaun Foster is limited due to an injured toe. It's been impossible to predict the Green Bay backfield, but this week's opponent (Denver) is awful against the run. That makes DeShawn Wynn a viable sleeper candidate. You can also take a flier on Najeh Davenport, who faces a vulnerable Bengals defense, or Keith, who is slated to see more carries for Indianapolis.
Should I trade Brett Favre for Matt Hasselbeck? I also have Vince Young on my roster. Thanks! -- B. Wheeling, El Paso, Texas
M.F.: Young practiced on Wednesday and is expected to start in Week 8, so I would make this deal even with Hasselbeck on a bye. As much as Favre has succeeded this season, I think he's a perfect sell-high player. The future Hall of Famer has some difficult matchups down the line, so I think he'll be hard pressed to continue his current rate of production. Hasselbeck, who ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points on NFL.com, has been a solid, but underrated, fantasy quarterback. He'll have his two top wide receivers (Deion Branch, D.J. Hackett) back at his disposal after Week 8, and matchups against Cleveland, San Francisco and St. Louis bode well for his value in the stretch run.
Will Larry Johnson continue to produce solid numbers, or is this the time to trade him while his value is high? I have been offered Tony Romo and Adrian Peterson for Carson Palmer and Johnson. Should I pull the trigger? -- B. Fitzgerald, Hype Park, Mass.
M.F.: Johnson is in the middle of a stretch of favorable matchups, so this is the time to deal him if the right offer was made. I think Romo and Peterson for Palmer and L.J. fits that description, so I'd accept this offer. Romo has been the most productive player in fantasy football not named Tom Brady, and Peterson has a chance to be one of the best runners to ever grace the NFL gridiron. Even though he's second on the Minnesota depth chart behind veteran incumbent Chester Taylor, Peterson is still the third-most productive running back on NFL.com after seven weeks. He is aggressive, fast, difficult to tackle and has better hands than most people give him credit for as a rookie.
I love Marshawn Lynch and want to add him for the stretch run. Is Anquan Boldin too much to offer for Lynch if I have Dwayne Bowe, Laveranues Coles, Randy Moss and Roy Williams at wide receiver? -- C. Collins, Silver Springs, Md.
M.F.: Lynch does have some nice matchups down the line against the likes of the N.Y. Jets, Cincinnati and Miami (2) to name a few, and your incredible depth at wide receiver makes the loss of Boldin bearable. I would offer Coles first after his two-touchdown performance against Cincinnati, but I don't think Boldin for Lynch is bad at all in this case.