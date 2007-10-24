Fantasy mailbag: McNabb should produce in Week 8

M.F.: Alexander has been a disaster for owners in recent weeks, and the fact that he totaled 47 rushing yards against a St. Louis team with a bad run defense is a real cause for concern. He also lost carries to Maurice Morris and Leonard Weaver, which caused him to have words with head coach Mike Holmgren on the sidelines. His value is low, but Alexander still warrants attention due to the number of injuries to the running back position. He also faces Cleveland's weak run defense after Seattle's bye, so you can use that fact to make Alexander more attractive. I would examine the rest of the teams in your league and look for someone with solid wideouts that lacks backfield depth and make an offer. Aim high at first, but then look to negotiate if your first offer is rejected.