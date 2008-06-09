Fantasy mailbag: Knee injuries will limit RB draft values

M.F.: I would still focus on a running back in the first round, but your second- and third-round selections should depend on the flow of the draft. If there are a number of solid backs on the board in the second round, then it makes sense to target one of the elite wideouts like Randy Moss or Terrell Owens. If there's a run of running backs and a glut of attractive wideouts remain, then, of course, you might want to secure your backfield in the first two rounds and wait on a wideout until Round 3. Also remember to target backs with added value in PPR leagues such as Frank Gore or Maurice Jones-Drew (to name a few) rather than a back like Jamal Lewis or Rudi Johnson, who aren't utilized as much in their respective team's pass attacks.