Fantasy Live podcast: Fantasy Draftstravaganza!

Fantasy Live, hosted by Marcas Grant, is here to give you all the latest news such as Kansas City Chiefs cut veteran RB Charcandrick West (3:10). Cynthia Frelund joined Marcas to talk draft strategy (7:44). Marcas also discusses draft strategy with Bob Harris (35:34).
Bucky Brooks provides his first look at the top five 2023 NFL Draft prospects at each position. How does he stack the quarterbacks? Who is his WR1?
Kenny Pickett's future is bright in Pittsburgh. Who else stood out among the first-year pros in the AFC North in 2022? Nick Shook provides grades for each rookie class in the division.
Derek Carr was released by the Raiders on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team. Where could he play next? Eric Edholm identifies four potential landing spots for the four-time Pro Bowler.
In the wake of Kansas City's thrilling triumph over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII, Adam Schein is overflowing with takes. Where does Andy Reid stand in the all-time NFL coaching hierarchy? Which matchup NEEDS to kick off the 2023 season?
Nick Shook reviews the rookie class of each team in the AFC South. Dameon Pierce established himself as a key piece to the Texans' future; did anyone join him? Will Treylon Burks pay off for the Titans?
The Kansas City Chiefs are champions after Super Bowl LVII. Where do the other 31 teams fit into the picture after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season? Dan Hanzus takes stock of the Power Rankings hierarchy.
In his first three-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter gives the Detroit Lions a big-bodied quarterback in Round 3.
In his first three-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter gives the New England Patriots a dynamic wide receiver in Round 2.
In his first three-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter sees six trades taking place in Round 1, including three that involve the Chicago Bears.
Jim Trotter says Kansas City's offensive line was largely responsible for the Chiefs scoring 24 points over their final four possessions -- including a field goal in the game's final seconds that gave the franchise its second championship in four seasons.
Jalen Hurts was a revelation this season and played his best in the biggest game. Yet despite having a four-TD performance in Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, the team's unquestioned leader owned his role in the defeat and challenged himself to learn from it, Judy Battista writes.
Patrick Mahomes capped his MVP-winning season with a second Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl MVP award. But the new hardware is only part of the reason why Jeffri Chadiha thinks Mahomes' 2022 campaign may end up being the finest of his career.
