Fantasy instant debate: Can you trust an Eagles QB?

With news that the Eagles plan to sign Tim Tebow on Monday, Philadelphia will now have five quarterbacks on its roster. But is there any one of them that you'd trust on your fantasy roster?
- Michael Fabiano NFL Media Senior Fantasy Analyst
Trust? No. Start? Maybe.
Trust is the optimum word here, and I don't trust any of them. Sam Bradford can't stay healthy and Mark Sanchez is well, Mark Sanchez. And while I've been a fan of Tebow in the past, I'm thinking it would take a miracle for him to have any fantasy value in Philadelphia. The quarterback to target in fantasy drafts is Bradford, but not as more than a late-round No. 2.
- James Koh NFL Fantasy LIVE Host/NFL Media Reporter
There could be one
None and all.
Would I take a Philly quarterback in the first 10 rounds of a fantasy draft? Uh, no. But whoever ends up being a starter for the Eagles deserves at least a roster spot. Even the extremely
terrible
turnover-prove Mark Sanchez averaged nearly 15 points per game under Chip Kelly's tutelage.
More specifically (TEBOW ALERT! TEBOW ALERT!), Tim Tebow is at least an interesting player. He's a running quarterback which always adds fantasy value and it's not like you get dinged for incomplete passes. That being said, the guy hasn't played a regular-season snap for THREE SEASONS. Advising managers to temper expectations goes without saying, but it should be said that unless you're a hardcore Philly/University of Florida fanboy, don't waste even a 15th-round flyer pick on Double T.
- Alex Gelhar NFL Media Writer/Editor
Trust Bradford. Sort of.
I would trust Sam Bradford on my roster -- but as a No. 2 behind an established starter. I like the idea of buying cheaply into Bradford's potential career renaissance with a super late-round pick, as long as my week-to-week starter is someone who can put up consistent points (like Tony Romo or Philip Rivers). However, given Bradford's injury history and the quagmire of quarterbacks on that roster, I could never feel good about my fantasy team rolling into the season with one of them pegged as even a matchup-based option.
- Marcas Grant NFL Media Fantasy Editor
Do. Not. Want.
Apparently Chip Kelly believes in the principle of strength in numbers. First he loads up the backfield, now he's creating a logjam at quarterback. The problem is ... there's no one in the QB group that excites me at all. I wouldn't trust Sam Bradford or Mark Sanchez as anything more than a matchup starter and I'm not convinced that Tim Tebow will even be on the roster when the regular season begins. This part of the depth chart is just filled with too many inconsistent or unknown quantities for me to seriously consider giving any of them a look. Someone like Bradford could end up having a phenomenal season, but I'm not planning on being the guy to give him a shot in any of my drafts this summer.
- Adam Rank NFL.com Writer
Take a chance on the starter
Trust is kind of a strong word. Especially when you consider that most of us have keypad codes on our mobile devices to prevent our friends from logging on to our social media accounts to send out embarrassing messages. So no, I don't actually trust any of the Eagles quarterbacks in that sense. (Well, maybe Mark Sanchez.)
But I will attempt to have the Eagles starting quarterback on my fantasy roster this season. For the sake of argument, let's say it is Sam Bradford. If Chip Kelly sees enough in Bradford (and let's remember, Kelly has recruited for this offense for years), then who am I to argue? Bradford could end up as that guy you talk about years from now when you lead off your story with, 'Hey, remember that time I picked up Bradford from waivers and he had that amazing fantasy season?'