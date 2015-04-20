Fantasy instant debate: Can you trust an Eagles QB?

Apparently Chip Kelly believes in the principle of strength in numbers. First he loads up the backfield, now he's creating a logjam at quarterback. The problem is ... there's no one in the QB group that excites me at all. I wouldn't trust Sam Bradford or Mark Sanchez as anything more than a matchup starter and I'm not convinced that Tim Tebow will even be on the roster when the regular season begins. This part of the depth chart is just filled with too many inconsistent or unknown quantities for me to seriously consider giving any of them a look. Someone like Bradford could end up having a phenomenal season, but I'm not planning on being the guy to give him a shot in any of my drafts this summer.