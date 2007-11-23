Fantasy injury report: Week 12

The following is a list of injured players for Week 12 (Nov. 25-26) and the fantasy implications of all the major injuries:
Arizona Cardinals
Out: DT Ross Kolodziej (quadriceps); Doubtful: WR Jerheme Urban (heel), S Aaron Francisco (knee), S Adrian Wilson (heel); Probable: LB Karlos Dansby (shoulder), RB Marcel Shipp (heel), CB Eric Green (ankle), QB Kurt Warner (left elbow), DE Antonio Smith (hand).
Fantasy take: Arizona's defense would have even more value this week with Dansby and Wilson both active, but Wilson is listed as doubtful.
Baltimore Ravens
Out: QB Steve McNair (left shoulder), WR Demetrius Williams (ankle); Doubtful: TE Todd Heap (thigh); Questionable: DT Justin Bannan (ankle), T Jared Gaither (ankle), CB Chris McAlister (knee), S Gerome Sapp (thigh), TE Daniel Wilcox (foot); Probable: S Ed Reed (back, neck), CB Samari Rolle (illness), LB Gary Stills (knee), T Adam Terry (ankle), CB Jamaine Winborne (ankle).
Fantasy take: Kyle Boller will start in Week 12 with McNair out of action. Heap is listed as doubtful, so fantasy owners need to seek a healthier alternative. Quinn Sypniewski would start in his absence. The Ravens defensive backfield would suffer if McAlister is out, but Rolle looks set to return to action.
Fantasy take: Lynch is out for Week 12, so fantasy owners should look to add Anthony Thomas as a possible flex starter against Jacksonville.
Carolina Panthers
Doubtful: CB Chris Gamble (thumb); Questionable: LB Thomas Davis (foot); Probable: RB DeShaun Foster (toe), DT Damione Lewis (shoulder).
Chicago Bears
Doubtful: CB Nathan Vasher (groin); Questionable: DT Tommie Harris (knee), CB Trumaine McBride (hip), RB Jason McKie (foot); Full practice: WR Bernard Berrian (toe).
Fantasy take: Vasher could be out this week, which is good news for Javon Walker and Brandon Marshall. Brian Griese (left shoulder) was removed from the injury report, but Rex Grossman will start against Denver.
Cincinnati Bengals
Probable: CB Leon Hall (shoulder), WR Glenn Holt (head), WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh (back), LB Rashad Jeanty (knee), LB Landon Johnson (back), S Herana-Daze Jones (knee), CB Deltha O'Neal (knee), S Marvin White (hip).
Cleveland Browns
Out: CB Eric Wright (knee); Doubtful: DT Ethan Kelley (knee); Questionable: WR Tim Carter (finger), T Kevin Shaffer (knee), DE Shaun Smith (knee).
Denver Broncos
Doubtful: RB Travis Henry (knee); Questionable: RB Paul Smith (calf), WR Javon Walker (knee), RB Selvin Young (knee); Probable: DE John Engelberger (shoulder), G Chris Kuper (thigh), T Matt Lepsis (ankle), WR Glenn Martinez (ankle).
Fantasy take: Henry is not expected to be active, so Young would start if he's able. If Young is inactive, Andre Hall would start. He should be added as insurance for owners who have Young. Walker is listed as questionable, but he practiced all week and is expected to start in Chicago. His return hurts the value of Brandon Stokley.
Houston Texans
Out: RB Ahman Green (knee); Probable: LB Charlie Anderson (knee), K Kris Brown (left foot), C Mike Flanagan (back).
Fantasy take: Green is out for another week, so look for Ron Dayne to start against Cleveland. He's a nice flex starter in most cases.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Out: LB Mike Peterson (hand); Doubtful: WR John Broussard (ankle); Questionable: CB Rashean Mathis (groin), WR Reggie Williams (back); Probable: TE Greg Estandia (foot), RB Fred Taylor (thigh).
Kansas City Chiefs
Out: RB Larry Johnson (foot), T Will Svitek (foot); Probable: S Greg Wesley (knee).
Fantasy take: With Johnson out and Priest Holmes' retirement announced earlier in the week, Kolby Smith will start against Oakland and is a nice sleeper candidate.
Miami Dolphins
Out: LB Zach Thomas (migraine); Doubtful: DE Matt Roth; Questionable: RB Jesse Chatman (ankle); Probable: DT Keith Traylor (ankle).
Fantasy take: Chatman was limited in Friday's practice and could miss Week 12. Patrick Cobbs would start in his absence, but rookie Lorenzo Booker could also see some work.
Minnesota Vikings
Doubtful: CB Antoine Winfield (hamstring); Questionable: RB Adrian Peterson (knee), RB Tony Richardson (knee); Probable: C Matt Birk (player decision), S Eric Frampton (groin).
Fantasy take: Peterson was upgraded to questionable, but Chester Taylor is still expected to start in Week 12. The possible absence of Winfield would increase the value of Plaxico Burress.
Fantasy take: Brady is a lock to start in Week 12. Neither Laurence Maroney (foot) nor Kevin Faulk (head) are on the injury report, which is good news for fantasy owners.
New Orleans Saints
Out: DT Brian Young (knee); Questionable: RB Reggie Bush (shin); Probable: T Antwan Lake (elbow).
Fantasy take: Bush did not practice on Friday and will be a gametime decision for Week 12. Aaron Stecker would start with Pierre Thomas also in the backfield mix if Bush is out.
New York Giants
Out: RB Brandon Jacobs (hamstring), WR Steve Smith (shoulder, hamstring); Doubtful: RB Derrick Ward (ankle, groin); Questionable: WR Plaxico Burress (ankle); Probable: TE Michael Matthews (foot), S Gibril Wilson (knee).
Oakland Raiders
Out: LB Isaiah Ekejiuba (ankle), C Jake Grove (knee); Questionable: S Stuart Schweigert (calf); Probable: WR Jerry Porter (knee).
Fantasy take: Porter is listed as probable for Week 12, but he has a difficult matchup in Kansas City and is a risk for fantasy owners.
Philadelphia Eagles
Doubtful: QB Donovan McNabb (ankle, right thumb), S Quintin Mikell (knee); Questionable: T Tra Thomas (illness); Probable: WR Jason Avant (groin), WR Kevin Curtis (thigh), S Brian Dawkins (thigh), G Todd Herremans (knee), CB William James (foot), LB Takeo Spikes (hamstring).
Fantasy take: McNabb's status for Week 12 is in serious doubt, so A.J. Feeley might be called on to start in New England. Brian Westbrook (knee) was removed from the injury report and will start.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Out: WR Santonio Holmes (ankle), S Troy Polamalu (knee); Questionable: LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring); Probable: DE Brett Keisel (shoulder), CB Deshea Townsend (ankle).
Fantasy take: The absence of Castillo is great news for the value and potential production of Willie McGahee.
San Francisco 49ers
Out: NT Aubrayo Franklin (calf); Doubtful: WR Jason Hill (groin); Questionable: QB Alex Smith (shoulder/forearm); Probable: RB Frank Gore (ankle), QB Shaun Hill (finger), WR Ashley Lelie (quadriceps), LB Jeff Ulbrich (ankle).
Fantasy take: Trent Dilfer is expected to start in Week 12 with Smith at less than 100 percent. Gore is listed as probable and is expected to start in Arizona, but he's a real risk for fantasy owners.
Seattle Seahawks
Out: RB Shaun Alexander (knee); Questionable: S Mike Green (knee), WR D.J. Hackett (knee), QB Matt Hasselbeck (ribs), LB Will Herring (hamstring); Probable: DT Rocky Bernard (groin), T Walter Jones (shoulder).
Fantasy take: Hasselbeck is listed as questionable, but he put in a full practice Friday and is expected to start in Week 12. Maurice Morris will start in the absence of Alexander and is a nice fantasy option in St. Louis. Hackett put in a full practice on Friday, but be sure to check on his status before gametime.
St. Louis Rams
Questionable: DE James Hall (ankle); Probable: T Alex Barron (neck), C Brett Romberg (ankle), LB Will Witherspoon (foot).
Fantasy take: The presence of Barron and Romberg is good news for the Rams' offensive line. Torry Holt (knee) was removed from the injury report and will start in Week 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Out: DE Greg Spires (calf); Doubtful: RB Michael Pittman (ankle); Questionable: B.J. Askew (ankle); Probable: WR Michael Clayton (ankle), RB Earnest Graham (ankle).
Fantasy take: Pittman will miss Week 12, and his status for the rest of the season is in doubt. Graham is probable and will start against Washington. He's a nice No. 2 fantasy runner.
Tennessee Titans
Out: G Benji Olson (back); Questionable: RB Ahmard Hall (forearm), DT Albert Haynesworth (hamstring), DE Travis LaBoy (concussion); Probable: T David Stewart (ankle).
Washington Redskins
Out: S Sean Taylor (knee), G Randy Thomas (triceps), WR James Thrash (ankle); Doubtful: RB Mike Sellers (back); Questionable: T Todd Wade (knee); Probable: RB Ladell Betts (illness), LB London Fletcher (ribs), DT Cornelius Griffin (foot), T Stephon Heyer (illness), G Pete Kendall (ankle), WR Santana Moss (heel), WR Antwaan Randle El (chest).
Fantasy take: Moss and Randle El are probable and will start in Week 12, but neither is a tremendous fantasy option in Tampa Bay. The Redskins have several injuries on defense, which is good news for Jeff Garcia and the Buccaneers' offensive skill positron players.