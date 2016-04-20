Fantasy impact of Eagles-Browns, Rams-Titans trades

With the Eagles now out of the running for Elliott, several teams picking in the early teens now have a more legitimate shot at drafting the talented Ohio State runner ... if the Cowboys pass on him with the fourth overall pick. Odds are, the Cowboys won't draft Elliott, as they have Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar under contract and have more glaring needs to fill on their roster. That would mean that the Chicago Bears (pick 11), Miami Dolphins (pick 13) and Oakland Raiders (pick 14) could all be vying to acquire Elliott's services. Each team has a need at running back, and both Chicago and Miami have been active in free agency trying to sign another runner, though neither has been successful to this point. As for Elliott's fantasy future, landing in Chicago or Oakland would be tremendous, as he could take over lead back duties for either team, each featuring a wealth of surrounding offensive talent. Miami wouldn't be terrible either, as Adam Gase helped bring about C.J. Anderson's fantasy awakening in Denver, and the Dolphins do have some young pieces on offense. But operating in an offense piloted by a more stable quarterback like Derek Carr or (and I can't believe I'm about to type this) Jay Cutler would benefit Elliott's fantasy stock more than playing behind Ryan Tannehill.