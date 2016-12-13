Fantasy Hipsters: Avoid DeSean Jackson in Week 15

But now, this rook has grown too big for his britches if you ask me. I mean, who does he think he is? Six straight games with 99-plus scrimmage yards? THREE touchdowns two weeks ago!? Neil Young once said that "It's better to burn out than to fade away," a classic line that folks who are in the know can definitely relate to. And that's exactly what Howard is doing. He's using up all his (cold pressed) juice, man. It doesn't help that he plays on a team that ranks third from last in points per game, with 17. Even last week, in a game that the Bears never trailed by more than one score, Howard only received 13 carries. I mean, 13 gets a bad rap, but it's actually the best number around. Unless you're talking about volume upside with a fantasy running back. In that case, it's far from the best.