Fantasy glory awaits Bills' Tyrod Taylor in Week 11

I know what you're thinking. How can you rely on a quarterback who is averaging just 196.6 passing yards per game (30th among 33 quarterbacks who qualify)? But a cursory glance at Taylor's fantasy game logs tells the story of how he's been able to put up fringe QB1 totals all season long. The guy uses his legs to get the job done week in and week out, and leads all quarterbacks with 362 rushing yards this season. For context, Latavius Murray has 393 rush yards this year. Taylor has also collected four rushing touchdowns, including his last three straight games, which ties him for the most among quarterbacks with Cam Newton and Dak Prescott. He rarely turns the ball over, with just one interception in his last six games, and just three all season.