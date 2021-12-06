Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Running back

Do not forget about the running backs who were highly recommended in last week's waiver wire column but were on bye. That includes both the Titans starters Dontrell Hilliard and D'Onta Foreman along with Panthers back Ameer Abdullah. All three are rostered in under 50 percent of NFL.com leagues, meaning they were overlooked on the waiver wire last week due to them being on bye. Also, check if Chuba Hubbard is available, as he is rostered in just over half of leagues. Especially check on the Panthers as Joe Brady was just fired as Panthers OC. Here is what I wrote last week about these two backfields:

Titans: Hilliard is another back worth targeting off the waiver wire this week. He played exactly half the snaps in Week 12 and saw 12 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, adding in two targets in the passing game. His big play was a 68-yard touchdown run, showing he has some burst. Hilliard finished with 18.3 fantasy points, this a week after he scored 16 in a game, he finished with 10 targets. Foreman played 50 percent of the snaps and rushed for 19 times for 109 yards. He caught his lone target for three yards. Those numbers are a little deceiving though, as he saw eight carries and 37 of those yards in the fourth quarter after the Titans were already down big. Still, that volume should not be ignored either. Additionally, Foreman saw two touches inside the 5-yard line, compared to Hilliard's one. With Adrian Peterson now gone, this looks like a two-headed backfield. Foreman is the safer floor play, as he will see early down usage more often, but Hilliard brings the higher ceiling as he can be used in the passing game and has shown some more explosiveness. The only concern for Hilliard is what role will ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ play when he returns.

Panthers: Hubbard and Abdullah are both must pickups off the waiver wire after ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ was placed on season-ending IR. Hubbard averaged over 20 touches per game and 12.94 fantasy PPG in Weeks 4 through 8 when McCaffrey was sidelined earlier this season. While that is not CMC-type numbers, it is enough to make him a weekly start, meaning he must be prioritized off the waiver wire. He is the preferred option here, and after Mattison he is the top target on the waiver wire heading into Week 13. Abdullah led the way for the Panthers in Week 12, playing 51 percent of the snaps to go with two carries and six targets. He finished with 22 yards in what was a blowout in which Cam Newton was benched. There was some talk of getting him more involved before McCaffrey returned, so Abdullah is also worthy of a stash right now as well just in case he sees more volume than anticipated. He is not nearly as high of a priority as Hubbard, but still is a candidate worth taking a flier on.

Tevin Coleman was the lead Jets running back once again this week. He saw 11 of the Jets' 13 carries, going for 58 yards. He also saw four targets, catching three for 19 yards while playing 40 percent of the snaps. He has been the Jets' lead back ever since Michael Carter went down and should continue to do so until Carter returns. He also saw some goal line work this week. He is worthy of rostering as he be flexed if you are in a pinch.