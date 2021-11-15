Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Rashod Bateman is featured in this article for like the sixth straight week. Show this man the respect he deserves and pick him up already! In all seriousness, you should definitely be picking up Bateman. This week he saw eight targets, catching six of them for 80 yards. The Ravens continue to have a concentrated pass attack. Bateman has now seen eight targets in two straight games, posting a 20 percent target share in each. He's topped double-digit fantasy points in three straight games. Also, Marquise Brown struggled with drops in Week 10 and late in the game it seemed like Bateman was the preferred option. That is worth keeping an eye on. But either way, Bateman is a useful piece and we have not yet seen his ceiling.

Elijah Moore played 53 percent of the snaps with Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder back in Week 10. He saw six targets, catching three of them for 44 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth straight game with at least six targets. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in all four of those games and scored a combined four touchdowns. In Week 9, he was the highest-scoring receiver, showing he has a lot of upside, but the presence of the other Jets receivers will limit it most weeks. Still, Moore is an exciting option who is getting consistent usage and showing both a safe floor and a high ceiling. You want that kind of receiver on your roster.

Jamal Agnew is stealing the soul of Laviska Shenault Jr. truthers. He saw five targets in Week 10 and caught none of them -- yet still had a good fantasy game. He had three carries for 79 yards and a touchdown -- which is exactly what we thought Shenault would be able to do. Agnew has at least five targets in each of the last five games and has scored double-digits in four of the five. He does not bring much of a ceiling, as he is yet to top 16 fantasy points in a game, but he has become a very safe flex option.

Bryan Edwards saw four targets, catching three of them for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Chiefs. He is consistently seeing four targets per game over the last month, which is frustrating because he is a talented wide receiver. But he has been seeing more usage in the red zone and the air yards are up as of late. The hope is that this performance leads to him getting more opportunity, as the Raiders need another receiver to step up in the passing game.

T.Y. Hilton returned in Week 10 and saw five targets, catching one for just five yards. But five targets was tied for second on the team behind only Jonathan Taylor (eight). Hilton should be the second option behind Michael Pittman moving forward in a Colts passing attack that has been a lot better than expected. Hilton is a nice reserve receiver that you can stream in good matchups as a bye week or injury replacement.

Tre'Quan Smith saw seven targets, tied with Mark Ingram for the most on the Saints. He caught four of them for 44 yards and a touchdown. What you have to especially love is that three of his targets came in the red zone. He was popular near or in the end zone. He has scored 12.3, 8.3 and 14.4 fantasy points in the last three weeks -- but his seven targets were a season-high. Smith is a deeper wide receiver option, best utilized in formats deeper than traditional 12-team leagues. But he is not the only Saint receiver worth mentioning.

Deonte Harris had four targets, catching three for a team-high 84 yards. Harris actually leads the Saints with 17 targets from Trevor Siemian this season. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in four of the last five games, showing he has a safe floor. He is no stranger to this article and remains the preferred option here of the two Saints receivers.

Marcus Johnson played the second-most snaps among Titans receivers at 62 percent. He also led the Titans in targets (six), catches (five) and yards (100). That usage is noteworthy, especially since Julio Jones was just placed on the IR. Right now he is best suited in deeper formats, but those of you in 10 or 12 team leagues with shallower benches should add him to your watch lists.

Olamide Zaccheaus played 43 percent of snaps and saw seven targets, tied for the team lead. He only caught two of them for 22 yards, but the volume is what stands out. The Falcons are searching for anyone to step up and Zaccheaus got the volume a week after scoring two touchdowns. He has a role in deeper formats.

Amon-Ra St. Brown tied for the team lead in targets (six) and catches (four) and went for a team-high 61 yards. It's encouraging usage to see for the rookie coming off of the bye. It's been an up-and-down season for the rookie, and he has not shown that he has the highest of ceilings, but in deep leagues it is worth taking a flier on him after the way he was used in Week 10.