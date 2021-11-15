Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

A.J. Dillon is the next man up after Aaron Jones a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Dillon should see a sizeable workload for the next couple of weeks. Dillon played 51 percent of the snaps in Week 10 and carried the ball 21 times for 66 yards and two scores. He added two catches for 62 yards on two targets in the passing game. Dillon has shown that he can be a workhorse back who can be heavily featured both on the ground and in the air. So far this season he has three games with over 15 touches. He has been targeted 18 times, catching 16 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He will now be the lead back on one of the best offenses in football. Jones has consistently been an RB1 in this offense, and that should be the expectation for Dillon while Jones is sidelined. He has upside to perform at an even higher level than that. Dillon is available in over half of NFL.com leagues -- if he is available in yours he is the unquestioned top waiver wire add this week who you should aggressively go after.
Cam Newton would be the top add if Dillon is already rostered in your league. Newton didn't play much in Week 10, but he did score a rushing touchdown -- which is why he is a strong fantasy add. Last season he led all QBs with 12 rushing touchdowns, and his 592 rushing yards was third at the position. Newton also threw four passes in Week 10, completing three of them for eight yards and a touchdown. His rushing ability, especially near the goal line, makes him a borderline QB1 each week. He could put up improved passing numbers as he has better pieces around him than he did in New England. Newton appears poised to take over as the starter next week, with a string of favorable matchups against Washington, Miami and Atlanta, all teams that allow a lot of fantasy points to QBs. The only teams that shouldn't be looking to add him are the ones with superstar QBs who have already had their byes.
Teams on bye: Broncos, Rams.
Quarterbacks
Tua Tagovailoa did not start in Week 10, but he came in relief of Jacoby Brissett and played well, completing 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards, while also adding in a rushing TD. He put up 12.3 fantasy points in a half of football. He now gets the mini bye week to get healthy before taking on the Jets next week. Tagovailoa has played well when healthy and has shown us he can take advantage of favorable matchups. Grab him if he was dropped in your league the last couple of weeks.
Mac Jones played great against the Browns, throwing for 198 yards and three scores. He finished with 19.9 fantasy points, good to make him a QB1 this week. Its been an up-and-down season for Jones, but he has played well in favorable matchups, and that is exactly what he gets next week against the Falcons. He is in play as a streaming option next week.
Running backs
Rhamondre Stevenson had a great Week 10 with Damien Harris sidelined. The big man played 57 percent of the snaps, saw 20 carries and a team-high five targets. He finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns, going for 27.4 fantasy points. Stevenson has played well when called upon in the last month -- just last week he led the Pats in rushing and receiving yards -- but Sunday should be all the proof the Patriots need to keep him involved. He should continue to see pass game usage but could even steal some touches away from Harris. He brings a lot of upside, as we saw in Week 10, and needs to be rostered.
D'Onta Foreman led the Titans in snaps (36 percent), carries (11), and yards (78). He also saw two targets. Adrian Peterson saw eight carries and one target, finishing with 20 yards, while Jeremy McNichols had four carries and three targets, finishing with eight yards. Foreman saw the least amount of usage in Week 9, but he looked the best of the Titans backs. Then he comes out with the most snaps, touches and yards in Week 10. With all three this mixed in, none are great starting options, but Foreman is the one worth rostering most as he can continue to steal more and more work. The only negative is Peterson remains the goal line back, but Foreman has a lot of size so that could change.
D'Ernest Johnson just continues to ball out when even given the chance to start. He played 90 percent of the snaps and lead the Browns in carries (19), targets (eight) and receptions (seven). In total he went for 157 yards and 22.7 fantasy points. Nick Chubb has a good chance to return next week, which is why Johnson is not higher on the list. But, we are getting late into the season with many byes behind us, which is exactly the time of year you want to have your handcuffs on the roster. Especially the ones that we can trust to start with confidence should the starters miss time, like Johnson.
Ty Johnson played 33 percent of the snaps in Week 10, but still managed to see eight targets. He caught five of them for 36 yards. He also had two carries for two yards. He scored 8.8 fantasy points, snapping a four-game streak with at least 11 fantasy points. Johnson has benefited from Mike White, who has thrown 38 percent of his passes to RBs this season. But the Jets have talked about keeping the backs heavily involved in the passing game even when Zach Wilson takes back over. Johnson has a place in leagues with deeper rosters.
Wayne Gallman played 42 percent of the snaps in Week 10, seeing a team-high 15 carries for 55 yards. He also saw two targets, catching one for 21 yards. He played over Mike Davis, who seemingly was benched. The only question is -- was this purely a one week thing in a blow out, or will we see more Gallman moving forward. It's worth taking a speculative add on him in deeper formats.
Wide receivers
Rashod Bateman is featured in this article for like the sixth straight week. Show this man the respect he deserves and pick him up already! In all seriousness, you should definitely be picking up Bateman. This week he saw eight targets, catching six of them for 80 yards. The Ravens continue to have a concentrated pass attack. Bateman has now seen eight targets in two straight games, posting a 20 percent target share in each. He's topped double-digit fantasy points in three straight games. Also, Marquise Brown struggled with drops in Week 10 and late in the game it seemed like Bateman was the preferred option. That is worth keeping an eye on. But either way, Bateman is a useful piece and we have not yet seen his ceiling.
Elijah Moore played 53 percent of the snaps with Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder back in Week 10. He saw six targets, catching three of them for 44 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth straight game with at least six targets. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in all four of those games and scored a combined four touchdowns. In Week 9, he was the highest-scoring receiver, showing he has a lot of upside, but the presence of the other Jets receivers will limit it most weeks. Still, Moore is an exciting option who is getting consistent usage and showing both a safe floor and a high ceiling. You want that kind of receiver on your roster.
Jamal Agnew is stealing the soul of Laviska Shenault Jr. truthers. He saw five targets in Week 10 and caught none of them -- yet still had a good fantasy game. He had three carries for 79 yards and a touchdown -- which is exactly what we thought Shenault would be able to do. Agnew has at least five targets in each of the last five games and has scored double-digits in four of the five. He does not bring much of a ceiling, as he is yet to top 16 fantasy points in a game, but he has become a very safe flex option.
Bryan Edwards saw four targets, catching three of them for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Chiefs. He is consistently seeing four targets per game over the last month, which is frustrating because he is a talented wide receiver. But he has been seeing more usage in the red zone and the air yards are up as of late. The hope is that this performance leads to him getting more opportunity, as the Raiders need another receiver to step up in the passing game.
T.Y. Hilton returned in Week 10 and saw five targets, catching one for just five yards. But five targets was tied for second on the team behind only Jonathan Taylor (eight). Hilton should be the second option behind Michael Pittman moving forward in a Colts passing attack that has been a lot better than expected. Hilton is a nice reserve receiver that you can stream in good matchups as a bye week or injury replacement.
Tre'Quan Smith saw seven targets, tied with Mark Ingram for the most on the Saints. He caught four of them for 44 yards and a touchdown. What you have to especially love is that three of his targets came in the red zone. He was popular near or in the end zone. He has scored 12.3, 8.3 and 14.4 fantasy points in the last three weeks -- but his seven targets were a season-high. Smith is a deeper wide receiver option, best utilized in formats deeper than traditional 12-team leagues. But he is not the only Saint receiver worth mentioning.
Deonte Harris had four targets, catching three for a team-high 84 yards. Harris actually leads the Saints with 17 targets from Trevor Siemian this season. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in four of the last five games, showing he has a safe floor. He is no stranger to this article and remains the preferred option here of the two Saints receivers.
Marcus Johnson played the second-most snaps among Titans receivers at 62 percent. He also led the Titans in targets (six), catches (five) and yards (100). That usage is noteworthy, especially since Julio Jones was just placed on the IR. Right now he is best suited in deeper formats, but those of you in 10 or 12 team leagues with shallower benches should add him to your watch lists.
Olamide Zaccheaus played 43 percent of snaps and saw seven targets, tied for the team lead. He only caught two of them for 22 yards, but the volume is what stands out. The Falcons are searching for anyone to step up and Zaccheaus got the volume a week after scoring two touchdowns. He has a role in deeper formats.
Amon-Ra St. Brown tied for the team lead in targets (six) and catches (four) and went for a team-high 61 yards. It's encouraging usage to see for the rookie coming off of the bye. It's been an up-and-down season for the rookie, and he has not shown that he has the highest of ceilings, but in deep leagues it is worth taking a flier on him after the way he was used in Week 10.
Ray-Ray McCloud saw 12 targets catching nine of them for 63 yards. It may feel very fluky given that Mason Rudolph started and Chase Claypool was out. But McCLoud has been the lead slot receiver since JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured. He would be a deep league streaming option if Claypool can't suit up in Week 11 against the Chargers.
Tight ends
Dan Arnold saw seven targets, the second-most on the Jaguars in Week 10. But he did lead them with five catches for 67 yards. He also caught a two-point conversion. He has seen at least five target in five straight games and seven or more in four of those. In fact, he leads the Jags in targets since they traded for him. He has reached double-digit fantasy points in every game with seven targets. He is a borderline TE1 but remains on the waiver wire in far too many leagues.
Tyler Conklin only caught three passes in Week 10, but that doesn't matter when two of them go for a touchdown. He had five targets and 11 yards against the Chargers. He now has had five or more targets in four straight -- topping nine fantasy points in each of those. He also has been seeing more usage in the red zone, seeing three red zone targets in Week 10 alone. He teeters the line of a TE1, but he definitely should be rostered in more leagues.
Adam Trautman saw six targets in Week 10, his third consecutive game with at least six targets. He has now scored over eight fantasy points in two straight games. Its not a ton to get excited over, but he has been consistent and should continue to see volume. So far this season, he has the second-most targets from Siemian this year (15). He is a deeper tight end option who is trending in the right direction.
Austin Hooper saw five targets, tied for second-most on the Browns. He caught four of them for 25 yards and a touchdown. With Odell Beckham Jr. out of town, there will be targets up for grabs ,and Hooper sees the most playing time of the tight ends. He will be up and down but he is an option in deeper formats.