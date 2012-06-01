Fantasy football strategies: It's time for change in drafts

This past season, the difference between quarterbacks and running backs was greater than ever. A total of 16 quarterbacks, led by Matthew Stafford, threw the football 500 or more times. That's double the number that put up that total in 1997 and six more than in 2007. Furthermore, three signal-callers tossed it 600-plus times. If we look at the overall top 10 field generals (based on pass attempts), we see that those players averaged 587.3 pass attempts and 33.7 passing touchdowns. That's almost 75 more pass attempts and 10 more touchdowns per player than was recorded in 1997! Overall, NFL teams threw the ball 57.1 percent of the time and ran it just 42.9 percent. That upward trend of relying on the pass more than the run has also increased in four straight years.