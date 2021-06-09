Fantasy Football Rorschach Test: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

You watch football with your heart. You play fantasy with your head. That can lead to some interesting internal battles when it comes to player evaluations. Sometimes, you see what you want to see from a player. Welcome to the first in an occasional series on Fantasy Rorschach Tests.

Welcome back to this occasional series. When I said "occasional," I didn't plan to drop one slightly more often than George R.R. Martin drops a new book. But things happen.

Rest assured that I've put the time away from this space to good use. Making a list. Checking it twice. Plowing through the entire MCU catalog of movies. That last part didn't help with anything fantasy football related. But it was a nice mental palate cleanser.

Alas, duty calls. As does ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿. Last season's finish for the rookie whetted the appetite for fantasy drafters entering 2021. From Week 8 until the end of the season, Dobbins averaged 13.6 PPR points per game -- 20th-best among running backs. That was up from the 7.6 points per game the rookie posted during the first six weeks of his NFL career.

The reasons were numerous. Increased knowledge of the Ravens offense. Better acclimation to the NFL. And the deemphasizing of ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ in Baltimore. In the first five games, Ingram averaged 19 snaps per game. He averaged 10 in the final six games he played. That drop in playing time coincided with Dobbins' boost in production.

But we've been fooled before by a strong finish to the season. Players don't always pick up where they left off. That's led to a divergence of opinion on Dobbins' outlook for 2021. Let's lay out the road ahead and see where it leads, shall we?

Opportunity

In 2020, all Dobbins stans asked for one thing: one fewer running back in the rotation. Their wish has been granted. Ingram flew the coop for Houston this offseason. That opens the door for Dobbins to be Baltimore's lead runner. He won't have the job all to himself, however. The Ravens recently re-signed the perennially underrated ﻿Gus Edwards﻿ to a two-year extension. It's a guarantee that the Ravens plan to run at least a two-man rotation.

Then there's ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿. Baltimore's quarterback has logged at least 147 carries in each of his three seasons. He's led the team in rushing attempts in two of those three years. Even the most optimistic Dobbins fan should acknowledge a potential three-way split in the rushing attempts among the backfield trio.

The good news is that the snap share should be closer to what we saw late in the season. In the early part of the campaign, Dobbins played nearly 21 snaps per game. That went up to more than 33 per game after Baltimore relegated Ingram to an almost non-existent role. The hope is that Dobbins' number hovers closer to 35 snaps per game for much of 2021. That would put him closer to ﻿Nick Chubb﻿'s and ﻿Aaron Jones﻿' 2020 level of playing time.

Fit and Usage