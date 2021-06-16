Fantasy Football Rorschach Test: Lions RB D'Andre Swift

You don't need to take my word for it. New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn made waves by calling Williams an "A back". We can debate Lynn's exact meaning of the phrase, but the intent is clear. Any hope that Swift will dominate the opportunities in Detroit's backfield is minimal.

Before we let go of the rope with Swift's 2021 fortunes, history can be a guide. The last time Lynn was an offensive coordinator was 2016 with the Bills. That season featured an offense with a quarterback known for checking down (﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿) , a tight end as the top target (﻿Charles Clay﻿), and some theretofore underwhelming wideouts (Robert Woods, ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿). Then there were the running backs.

﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ was the star with ﻿Mike Gillislee﻿ as his understudy. It was Shady's last outsized fantasy run with more than 1,600 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. Gillislee, meanwhile, had nearly 1,000 fewer yards but nine total scores.

﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ is no ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ and ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ is an upgrade over ﻿Mike Gillislee﻿. You should expect those yardage splits to be much smaller. You should also expect those touchdown totals to be much lower. Last season, the Lions were middle of the pack with 44 offensive touchdowns. It's optimistic to think they could reach that number in 2021 with the litany of stout defenses on their schedule. Sharing limited scoring opportunities is not the business.

One upside is that the Lions were one of the league's most up-tempo offenses in 2020. It's what you do when you never have the ball and are almost always behind. Those factors could still be in play this year. So…hooray?

Fit and Usage

Detroit asked a lot of Swift last year. Being a third-down playmaker was not one of those things. The rookie lined up on less than a quarter of the team's third-down snaps. Not great on a team figuring to see a lot of third downs this year.

The good news is that this year's offense will be different from last year's. The bad news is that Swift could still be on the short end of third-down snaps.

"I like to break the backs down into 'A' and 'B'," Lynn told The Athletic about Williams. "My 'A' backs are normally my bigger backs. They can run between the tackles, block probably a little better than a 'B' back, they can also run the perimeter. I can leave those guys in there for all three downs."

That doesn't sound like a coach looking to expand the role for a second-year back. The most generous reading suggests Detroit could go with a hot hand approach, which is our worst fantasy nightmare. Could more targets be incoming? Don't count on it. Only ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ targeted running backs at a lower rate than ﻿Jared Goff﻿ last year.

The only known in the Lions offense is the unknown.

Draft Value

We all want the best for ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿. (Not talking to you, fans of other NFC North teams.) But seeing him come off the board in the range of a high RB2 feels … aspirational. There is more unknown than known. And what we think we know feels icky. I'd rather take my chances with ﻿Chris Carson﻿, James Robinson or ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿, thank you very much.